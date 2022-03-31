Việt Nam, Germany agree to further develop cooperation

VIETNAM, March 31 -

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng held phone talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz yesterday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have agreed to enhance cooperation between the two countries in fields of mutual interest, during their phone talks held on Thursday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany.

Party chief Trọng congratulated Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the newly-elected Government of Germany and congratulated Frank-Walter Steinmeier on his election for a second term as German President as well as recent achievements of the Social Democratic Party of Germany.

He briefed the German leader on achievements made by Việt Nam after 35 years of "đổi mới" (renewal) and the country's development and foreign policies as well as its target to become a developed country by 2045.

He affirmed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to the strategic partnership with Germany in its foreign policy of multilateralisation and diversification, as well as being a friend, reliable partner and an active and responsible member in the international community.

The Party leader proposed the two countries enhance political relations, including exchanges of high-ranking delegations, and promote the relations between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and political parties of Germany, including the Social Democratic Party.

He also suggested increasing cooperation between the two countries in investment, trade, science, technology, education, national defence and security to a new level in conformity with their strategic partnership.

The two countries should tap opportunities from the European Union-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and boost cooperation in fields of green growth, climate change prevention, digital transformation, COVID-19 prevention and control, education and training and vocational training, he said.

The Party chief proposed the German Government continue to create good conditions for Vietnamese nationals living and working in Germany.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Việt Nam for its achievements in national development and recent international roles and positions. He affirmed that Germany attaches great importance to the German-Việt Nam strategic partnership which is developing well and has many potentials for further growth.

He proposed the two countries foster bilateral political cooperation and strengthen cooperation in economy, including promoting the advantages of the EVFTA and Germany-invested projects in Việt Nam, in climate change adaptation and in COVID-19 prevention and control.

They also discussed regional and international issues. Regarding the East Sea (internationally as the South China Sea), the two sides agreed on the need to maintain peace, stability, cooperation and development and to respect international laws, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The Chancellor also mentioned Germany's viewpoints about the situation in Ukraine. Regarding this issue, Party General Secretary Trọng affirmed the consistent policy of Việt Nam to respect fundamental principles of the United Nations, including respect for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, peaceful settlement of international disputes without use of force and threat of use of force; and wish all related parties to promote dialogues and negotiations to end wars and restore peace, on the basis of respecting legitimate interests of all parties, in line with international law.

On this occasion, Party General Secretary Trọng invited the German Chancellor to visit Việt Nam and the later accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNS