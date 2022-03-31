Atomizing Metal Powder Market to Hit CAGR of 6.2% by 2028

Increasing Use of Powder Metallurgy in Automotive Industry to Escalate Atomizing Metal Powder Market Growth During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The scope of The Insight Partners recent study on the “Atomizing Metal Powder Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Atomizing Iron Powder, Atomizing Copper Powder, Atomizing Steel Powder, Atomizing Aluminium Powder, and Others) and Application (Metallurgy, Coating and Decorations, Electronic Materials, Sintered Parts, Diamond Cutting Tools, Additive Manufacturing, and Others)” comprises the factors fueling the market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, and market share analysis, along with the identification of significant market players and their key developments.

The atomizing metal powder market to reach US$ 1,400.67 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Download sample PDF Copy of Atomizing Metal Powder Market study at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010176/

Metal powders can be manufactured using different processes such as atomization, chemical synthesis, electrolysis, and solid-state reduction. Out of these processes, atomization has been a dominant method to produce both metal as well as pre-alloyed powders such as iron, Aluminium, copper, steel, bronze, tin, etc. This technique uses high pressure fluid jets to disperse molten metal stream into fine droplets, which then solidifies into fine particles. There are various types of atomization processes such as water atomization, gas atomization, centrifugal atomization, ultrasonic atomization, etc.

In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global atomizing metal powder market. The Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for atomizing metal powder due to the rapidly evolving automotive industry. The countries from the region are witnessing an upsurge due to growth in urbanization, increasing manufacturing industries coupled with growing industrialization which offers ample opportunities for key market players in the atomizing metal powder market. Moreover, the growing number of atomizing metal powders uses in numerous applications including metallurgy, coating & decorations, electronic materials, sintered parts, etc. is anticipated to increase the atomizing metal powder demand in the Asia Pacific region.

The automobile industry is evolving due to the emerging new methods for vehicle components manufacturing. The automotive industry is one of the most significant end-users of metal powders. There are three primary areas of application of metal powders in the industry, which comprise sintering, soldering, and additive manufacturing. Innovations in material development and pressing technique are directly responsible for expanding powder metal components in automobiles. Powder metallurgy is a well-established green manufacturing technology to produce net-shape components. The ability to produce materials at a higher density and strength, the capability of producing increasingly complex parts, and the cost-effective manufacturing of auto components are a few advantages of powder metallurgy in the production of automotive parts. Metal powder manufacturers are benefiting from the growing demand for light-weighting metal parts in the automotive industry, which propels demand for atomizing metal powders.

Inquire for Discount on Atomizing Metal Powder Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00010176/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10357

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the global atomizing metal powder market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for atomizing metal powder due to the rapidly evolving automotive industry. Moreover, the growing number of atomizing metal powders uses in numerous applications including metallurgy, coating & decorations, electronic materials, sintered parts, etc. is anticipated to increase the atomizing metal powder demand in the Asia Pacific region.

Atomizing Metal Powder Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key market players in the global atomizing metal powder include Höganäs AB; JFE GROUP; Sandvik AB; GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH; Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd; KOBE STEEL, LTD.; Kymera International; Makin Metal Powders (UK) Ltd; MITSUI MINING & SMELTING CO., LTD.; Pometon S.p.A.; m-tec powder GmbH; among others. These market players are highly focused towards developing high-quality and innovative products to fulfill the customer’s requirements.

Atomizing Metal Powder Market by Application

Based on application, the global atomizing metal powder market is segmented into metallurgy, coating and decorations, electronic materials, sintered parts, diamond cutting tools, additive manufacturing, and others. In 2020, the additive manufacturing segment held the largest market share. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing (AM), is a process of creating a three-dimensional solid object from a digital file. Aluminum, copper, and titanium powders are used in additive manufacturing. The increasing use of additive manufacturing is driving the growth of the atomizing metal powder market.

Order a Copy of Atomizing Metal Powder Market Share, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010176/

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Atomizing Metal Powder Market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the status of the chemicals & materials sector and negatively impacted the growth of the atomizing metal powder market. The implementation of measures to combat the spread of the virus has aggravated the situation and has impacted the growth of several sectors. Industries, such as automotive, and electronics, have been hampered by the sudden distortion in operational efficiencies and disruptions in the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries. The significant decline in the growth of the several industrial sectors reduced the demand for atomizing metal powder in the global market.

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialists in industries such as technology, media, food & beverages, chemicals & materials, and telecommunication.

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/atomizing-metal-powder-market

More Research: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/categories/chemicals-and-materials

Contact Us: