Artificial living walls give an urban environment a touch of nature

With decades of expertise in horticulture, Vistafolia® systems recreate nature's beauty.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Artificial Living Wall panels from Vistafolia® give you the luxury of easy maintenance along with luxury living. The advantage of artificial green walls is that they are cheaper than real living walls and they require less maintenance compared to living walls.

Green walls artificially constructed are vertical gardens made up of a series of panels that are connected by artificial plants. Using the same technology employed with real living walls, artificial living walls are created by combining a combination of hyper-realistic artificial flowers and plants mounted on panels to create an impressive display.

Since the panels are perfectly interlocked thanks to the variety in patterns and the compact planting, no join lines or squares can be seen because the panels perfectly interlock. The Vistafolia® Artificial Living Wall Panels create a tapestry of textures and colors with 72 lush plants and 16 different types of plants on each panel.

No matter where the application is, our artificial green walls have been thoroughly tested and installed to provide an inspiring vertical garden indoors or an uplifting focal point outdoors, regardless of the environmental conditions. Artificial Living Walls by Vistafolia® have been used in a wide range of projects throughout the world.

With the use of artificial green walls on shared walls, urban environments can experience the beauty of nature, as the walls can be hidden, whilst preventing the neighbours from seeing and hearing our conversations. A way to provide an urban environment with a green alternative to urban farming, gardening, and interior design can be to use artificial green walls as an alternative to the interior of concrete and brick structures.

Our Vistafolia system mimics nature's beauty in a unique way, by utilizing decades of horticulture expertise. It is their goal to design products in a way that encourages our customers to rethink the environment in which they live. It is evident in their Research and Design Centre that they have a passion for designing and crafting the most beautiful artificial living walls.

The artificial living wall manufactured by Vistafolia® has several advantages over real plants, the most significant one being that they require no maintenance and are relatively inexpensive to install. The maintenance of real plants can be frustrating, time-consuming and expensive. The artificial green walls from Vistafolia® are also UV and fire resistant, meaning that whether you're looking for an eye-catching feature for your living room, a safe addition for your child's room or a way to bring nature into your home office, the faux green walls are the perfect choice for you. If you decide to have green walls either inside or outside of your home, you are guaranteed to have a vibrant piece of nature for many years to come.