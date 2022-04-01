Automotive Smart Tire Market Size Worth USD 126.91 Billion in 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing usage of new and more advanced materials in tires is a key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Smart Tire Market intelligence report further offers hard to find data derived from attractiveness analysis that narrates a lot about the products, regions and applications expected to generate more revenue. The research study sheds light on the key growth opportunities and market trends along with other vital market dynamics, including the drivers and restraints on the industry growth. With this report, the prospective buyers can be sure to become capable of adapting to the changes in the Automotive Smart Tire industry.

Market Size – USD 76.78 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of 5G technology in smart tires

These advanced technologies being deployed in the automotive industry have been playing a significant role for rising use of AI and research and development of various features offered in smart tires.

However, decreased adoption rate of automotive smart tires due to its high cost and safety issues related to smart tires are expected to hamper market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Report Objectives

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Automotive Smart Tire market.Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Automotive Smart Tire market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Automotive Smart Tire market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Top key Companies of the Automotive Smart Tire Market :

Major companies in the market report include Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Toyo Tire Corporation, Nexen Tire Corporation, JK Tyre Corporation Ltd., Maxxis International, and Interco Tire Corporation.

Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Automotive Smart Tire market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Automotive Smart Tire market.

Segmentation:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Heavy Duty Truck

Passenger Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Features Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Connected Tire

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Non-pneumatic Tire

Pneumatic Tire

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regional Overview:

The global Automotive Smart Tire Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Automotive Smart Tire Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

