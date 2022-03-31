Dental World - Growing opportunities in the CEE Dental Market

Dental World is the ideal site for manufacturers to increase their sales Dental World is extending to the international market: more and more foreign exhibitors offer their services and goods in Budapest every year. The conference program offers a wide range of topics for dental professionals. Aesthetic, Orthodontic, Endodontic, Implantology and Digital Dentistry congresses are all held in English, as the lectures are given by international keynote speakers.

The biggest international dental exhibition in the region will be organised in Budapest for the 22nd time in 2022.

Dental World is the ideal site for manufacturers to increase their sales, establish new connections, showcase their products and services as well as get in personal touch with regional professionals.” — Leonard Laczko, director of sales

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental World has been the biggest international dental exhibition in the region of Central-Eastern Europe for more than two decades. The event will be organised in Budapest for the 22nd time in 2022. The three days long expo covers a total area of 20.000 square meters, attracting 300 exhibitors and 10 000 visitors from 75 countries.

To expand boundaries

An international dental exhibition and postgraduate conference visited by not only the local dentists, dental technicians, dental hygienists, and salesmen, but the dental professionals and manufacturers of the neighbouring countries. Three days to make new acquaintances, to learn and to teach new methods, to buy useful and necessary instruments, to be more efficient under increased competition. More than 150 000 visitors from all over the world during the 21 years, hundreds of scientific lectures, international workshops, dental congresses and thousands of successful deals at the exhibition stands – these are the foundation of our success.

Hungary – Taking the lead in Europe

Europe’s most prominent dental center is Hungary – said by ’Consumers in Search of Value’, a health study by Medical Tourism. The Dental Exhibition and Conference, Dental World seeks to intensify this trend and strives to prove the world its equitable share in this progress.

In Central-Eastern Europe, there are about 50 000 dental clinics and with Hungary in its center, Dental World offers outstanding possibilities. The Exhibition and Conference was established in 2001 with the purpose to support the improvement of health care in the region – with dentistry in its focus. During the 21 years the exhibition was enriched and enhanced gradually, the number and also the range of topics of the professional programmes and accredited conferences increased constantly.

CEE hub for brands and knowledge

Dental World is extending to the international market: more and more foreign exhibitors offer their services and goods in Budapest every year. Dental World is the ideal site for manufacturers to increase their sales, establish new connections, showcase their products and services, meet dealers and future partners, as well as get in personal touch with regional professionals.

The conference program offers a wide range of topics for dental professionals. Aesthetic, Orthodontic, Endodontic, Implantology and Digital Dentistry congresses are all held in English, as the lectures are given by international keynote speakers. Also, there are another 3 congresses held in Hungarian, which includes lectures for dental assistants, dental hygienists, dental technicians and also for dental students. Hand’s-On courses are also present at the event, as there are about 25-30 seminars every year, helping to gain practical skills, besides the theoretical knowledge. Furthermore, there are numerous interesting events for visitors during the show. Live surgeries, live demonstrations, speaker’s corner area, Hungarian dental award ceremony, workwear fashion show and also a social night event is provided by Dental World.

Dental World 2022 will take place in Budapest between 13-15 October. To learn more, visit: https://dentalworld.hu/

Dental World - The Capital of Dentistry