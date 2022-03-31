Infrared Cameras Market to hit US$ 9,055.58 million, Globally, by 2027 at 7.1% CAGR: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Infrared Cameras Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Type (Fixed and Portable), Component (IR Lens, IR Sensor, Processor, and Others), Wavelength (LWIR, MWIR, NIR, and SWIR), and Application (Consumer Electronics, Security and Surveillance, Aerospace and Defense, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 5,259.70 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9,055.58 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The governments and defense forces in the developed and developing countries are gearing up their border security forces with the objective to prevent intrusion and cross-border trespassing. The modern-day IR cameras are capable of detecting targets from a long distance, which enables the security forces to prevent any unauthorized or illegal immigration. The demand for such advanced IR cameras is continuously surging among defense forces and governments. Therefore, several infrared cameras market players are developing and introducing significant products to meet the demands. For instance, FLIR Systems, Inc., an industry-recognized IR camera manufacturer, unveiled FLIR Ranger HDC MR, a robust, high-definition medium-wave infrared (MWIR) border-security surveillance system in 2020. The camera has the capability to detect unlawful activities in adverse weather conditions, utilizing embedded computing analytics and image processing solution to minimize the cognitive workload and allow operators to differentiate between true threats and false alarms. This solution is expected to generate substantial demand among the border security forces, which would help the company increase its annual sales and facilitate the infrared cameras market to surge over the years.

This enables the airport security to take necessary actions and omit the threat. In addition, during this COVID-19 pandemic, several airport authorities have begun to install thermal or infrared cameras integrated with thermal scanning technology to scan the body temperatures and other activities of the passengers. For instance, in September 2020, NEC Corporation of American and Infrared Cameras Inc. (ICI) has installed infrared cameras at various Hawaiian airports. This development has substantially increased the safety of passengers and airport workers. Thus, increasing procurement of IR cameras by airport authorities across the world to prevent any unlawful activities and scan individuals is expected to drive the infrared cameras market over the years.

Infrared Cameras Type-Based Market Insights

Based on type, the infrared cameras market is segmented into fixed and portable. The fixed segment dominates the market owing to its use in industry and research, as well as for monitoring task that needs automatic & continuous surveillance and monitoring. The need for continuous temperature measurement is addressed by infrared cameras in industries such as ceramics, industrial processing, steel industry, heat treating, and solar plants.

Infrared Cameras Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Leonardo, Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd, Teledyne DALSA, Seek Thermal, Inc., LYNRED, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd, Axis Communications AB, FLIR Systems, Inc., Fluke Corporation and Infrared Cameras Inc. are among the key players in the global Infrared Cameras market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In 2020, Seek Thermal, introduced Seek ScanTM, a simple, low-cost thermal imaging system designed to automate body temperature screening using skin temperature as a proxy. Seek-Scan is specifically designed and calibrated to deliver accurate skin temperature measurements while enabling social distancing protocols.

In 2019, Axis Communications has introduced the AXIS Q6215-LE PTZ Network Camera to meet the increasing demand for more heavy-duty PTZ cameras with built-in IR (Infrared) illumination.

