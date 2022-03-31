Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market Revenue to Cross US$ 5,490.84 Million by 2028: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Emerging Applications of Flexible LED Display with Fine Pixel Pitch to Provide Growth Opportunities to Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 1,535.50 million in 2020 and it is projected to reach US$ 5,490.84 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 1,535.50 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by US$ 5,490.84 Million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 18.1% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021- 2028

Base Year 2020

No. of Pages 145

No. Tables 61

No. of Charts & Figures 71

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Type and Application

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of the Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010274/

The world is likely to have more than 26 smart cities by 2025, and North America and Europe would together have 16 of these. Furthermore, by 2030, the US, Western Europe, and China would collectively account for more than 70% of global smart city spending.

As per a report by Frost & Sullivan, smart city spending on technologies is anticipated to increase from US$ 96 billion in 2019 to US$ 327 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2019 to 2025. Thus, the projected rise in the implementation of technologies such as Big Data and artificial intelligence would generate huge demand, thereby creating more and more opportunities for online city service population analysis and open data dashboards. These technology-driven developments in smart cities are likely to boost the demand for fine pixel pitch LED displays in smart cities in the coming years.

The fine pixel pitch LED displays market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into up to 3 mm and 2 mm to 1 mm. In 2020, the 2 mm to 1 mm segment accounted for a larger market share. In terms of application, the market is categorized into broadcast screens, digital signage, control rooms and monitoring, visualization and simulation, and others. In 2020, the control rooms and monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

Inquire before Buying at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00010274/

Increasing Use of Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays in Events, Advertising, and Smart City Applications Fuels Growth of Market

Fine pixel pitch LED display technology has undergone rapid developments in the last few years. Since the emergence of COVID-19, the demand for fine pixel pitch LED displays has increased in telecommunication and teleconferences due to the rise in the practice of attending online sessions. For example, various country representatives were asked to attend the 2020 ShangHai Cooperation Organization Summit hosted by Russia from their respective places over audiovisual communication channels. Further, outdoor advertising plays a crucial role in improving the revenues of various businesses; it has gained traction with a progressive loss of interest in traditional marketing.

Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Application-Based Market Insights

Based on application, the fine pixel pitch LED displays market is segmented into broadcast screens, digital signage, control rooms and monitoring, visualization and simulation, and others. In 2020, the control rooms and monitoring segment held the largest share of the market and is expected to hold the largest share through the forecast period of 2021–2028.

Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc., Daktronics, Leyard, NanoLumens, NEC Display Solutions, Ltd, PixelFLEX, SHENZHEN ABSEN OPTOELECTRONIC CO.,LTD, Shenzhen AOTO Electronics Co., Ltd., SiliconCore Technology and Unilumin are among the key players in the global Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Order a Copy of Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010274/

In April 2021, NanoLumens, a US-based LED visualization solution provider, made an announcement regarding the expansion of the HDS series of its Engage family. The narrow-pitch Engage Series displays are built into a lightweight cabinet system with a native 16:9 ratio, making it easy to import, as well as showcase the HD and 4K content with superior quality.

In April 2021, Nashville SC selected Daktronics, Brookings (South Dakota), to design, manufacture, and install six LED displays throughout the venue. The main feature is a video display featuring 10-millimeter pixel spacing and measuring approximately 34 feet high by 60 feet wide. An auxiliary video display in the opposite corner of the stadium from the main display will also feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing with more than 20 feet in height and 54 feet in width.

Browse Related Reports and get a Sample copy

LED Displays Market 2028 Growth Trends, Share - Global Analysis and Forecasts - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/led-displays-market

Micro-LED Display Market 2028 By Product, Application, Industry and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/micro-led-display-market

Fine Pixel Pitch LED Market 2028 by Types, Application, Technology, Opportunities, End Users, and Regions - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/fine-pixel-pitch-led-market/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/fine-pixel-pitch-led-displays-market

More Research: https://industrialit.com.au/author/theinsightpartners/