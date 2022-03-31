Functional Mushroom Market is Generating Revenue of $19,331.5 Million by 2030 | Real Mushrooms, Four Sigmatic

The functional mushroom market is expected to witness significant growth due to rise in functional food & beverage product applications and increase in usage

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Functional Mushroom Market generated $7.98 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $19.33 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

There has been a trend and substantial growth in developing natural drugs to prevent and treat several immunological diseases over the last decades. The fruiting bodies of functional mushroom species have gained popularity as dietary supplements in China, Japan, North America, and other regions of the world. Furthermore, it has been used as a functional food to prevent and treat immunological diseases, owing to its bioactive constituents that are regarded to provide anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor, anti-oxidant, immunomodulatory, immunodeficiency, and anti-fungal properties.

Moreover, the demand for functional mushrooms as a key ingredient in several personal care products has also gained high traction. This is due to its excellent antioxidant, anti-aging, anti-wrinkle, skin whitening, and moisturizing properties. Consumers are increasingly inclined toward products manufactured using plant-based organic ingredients, instead of synthetically sourced. However, functional mushrooms products are high priced, and this factor is expected to hinder the functional mushroom market growth.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global functional mushroom market based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product type, the reishi segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the lion’s mane segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, & dietary supplements segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share of the global functional mushroom market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the food & beverages segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total share of the global market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, North America is expected to register the largest CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Owing to lockdown measures, there have been disruptions in the food & beverages industry. Manufacturing activities hindered and the supply chain disrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic. This impacted the revenue of the functional mushroom market. However, supermarkets and wholesale markets were closed due to lockdown measures. This impacted the sales of functional mushrooms. However, the sales volume would grow steadily as the demand for healthy food items increase post-lockdown.

Leading players of the global functional mushroom market analyzed in the research include Hokkaido Reishi Co., Ltd. (Japan), Real Mushrooms, Half Hill Farm Inc., Om Organic Mushroom Nutrition, Pan’s Mushroom Jerky, Four Sigmatic, Yuguo Farms, South Mill Champs, Banken Champignons Groep BV, and Swadeshi Mushroom Spawn.

