pilates and yoga studios market Research Report by Product - Global Forecast to 2028 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Rise in health awareness and surge in the number of fitness enthusiasts are expected to drive market revenue growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global Pilates and yoga studios market ’, published by emergen research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global pilates and yoga studios market outlook over the forecast duration (2019-2027). Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the pilates and yoga studios market.

pilates and yoga studios Market Size – USD 116.74 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.2%, Market Trend – High demand from Asia-Pacific

Pilates and yoga studios provide convenient workout sessions with instructors, for giving proper guidance and encouragement to clients to help them achieve their fitness goals. Pilates focuses on core strength, breath awareness, and spine alignment, whereas yoga is a collection of movements that stimulate and rejuvenate the entire body. Increasing prevalence of obesity, owing to unhealthy food habits and lifestyles, is considered the main reason behind chronic health issues, such as diabetes, thyroid disease, and others.

In November 2020, Restored Motion and Pilates, a Pilates studio in the U.S., launched a new venture called DUO Coffee and Pilates, where customers can choose their favorite coffee along with workout, whether it is professional Pilates, classical or contemporary Pilates, or yoga. This strategic initiative has successfully increased its customer base.

Yoga classes segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Yoga is recognized to counterbalance a busy and overworked lifestyle that lacks sufficient exercise and relaxation.

Private segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020, which can be attributed to social distancing mandates enforced all over the world to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Medium scale enterprise segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Innovative strategies undertaken by key market players is a major factor expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Service provider segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for private instructors and yoga tutors across the world.

Market in Asia-Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, owing to increase in consumer spending on health. Over the last two decades, fitness trends and increasing knowledge about alternative health practices in Asia-Pacific have been creating growing interest in yoga and Pilates.

Major players in the market report include Pilates Plus LLC, The Pilates Yoga Company, Authentic Pilates, Fitness Firm Yoga and Pilates Studio, Core Pilates & Yoga, Flex Studios, Inc., M Pilates+Yoga, Yoga Vida, O2 Yoga, and Fitness Unlimited.

Competitive Terrain:

The pilates and yoga studios Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Pilates and yoga studios market on the basis of type, application, enterprise size, sales channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2030)

Yoga Classes

Pilates Classes

Pilates & Yoga Accreditation Training

Merchandise Sales

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2030)

Private

Group

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2030)

Small Scale Enterprise

Medium Scale Enterprise

Large Scale Enterprise

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2030)

Manufacturer

Distributor

Service Provider

Aftermarket

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the pilates and yoga studios market? What is the anticipated market valuation of pilates and yoga studios industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the pilates and yoga studios market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the pilates and yoga studios industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Overview of the pilates and yoga studios Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the pilates and yoga studios industry

Regional Analysis of the pilates and yoga studios Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

