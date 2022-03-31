SmithWorldToken develops Smith Dividend Protocol and Smith World Development for its invaluable clients

/EIN News/ -- SmithWorldToken is a new, decentralized deflationary token that pays holders in BITCOIN using Smith Dividend Protocol (SDP) formula. The exclusive crypto platform is the World's FIRST Dividend Protocol that Let HOLDERS generate in BITCOIN.

General Santos City, Philippines – (Newscall PR - March 31, 2022) - SmithWorldToken is a rising, decentralized deflationary token with numerous crypto benefits for its investors. The platform pays holders in BITCOIN using Smith Dividend Protocol (SDP) formula. The World's FIRST Dividend Protocol lets HOLDERS generate in BITCOIN.

Smith Dividend Protocol is the main feature of Smith World Token; SDP serves to provide returns in BITCOIN for holders who choose to hold a $Smith token. In this way, holders can enjoy Bitcoin income and growth of the $Smith token. SDP works by injecting the dividend protocol directly into the BTCB contract allowing the mechanism to execute automatic earnings in Bitcoin (BTCB). Smith World Development serves as a vehicle for Bitcoin lovers and those who want to collect more Bitcoins for their future value.

- 2% of all transactions of the $Smith token from day one are injected automatically into the liquidity pool to ensure the stability and growth of its feature value. Black Hole - 2% of all transactions of the $Smith token are automatically burned, reducing the overall token supply and increasing the token's value.

- 2% of all transactions of the $Smith token are automatically burned, reducing the overall token supply and increasing the token's value. Universal Fund Wallet - The Universal Fund serves as a treasury to support the $Smith token in marketing, development, buyback, listing, and creation of 10 sub tokens.

SDP works by injecting the dividend protocol directly into the BTCB contract allowing the mechanism to execute automatic earnings in Bitcoin (BTCB). The SDP Auto-Dividend Protocol feature is a simple, yet cutting-edge function called Buy-Hold-Earn that provides the ultimate ease of use for Smith World Token holders.

By simply buying and holding the SmithWorld token in your wallet, you can earn unlimited Bitcoin rewards as interest payments directly into your wallet.

Moreover, the Defi Space has exploded exponentially in recent months, including yield farming, staking, cloud mining, minting, reflection, and NFT games. All these concepts have taken to space of DeFi by storm. However, most of these concepts have failed due to impermanent loss (IL) and adding in 1 pool which results from pumping and dumping tokens.

As the founders move along with their SmithWorld Projects, they will create progressively subtokens to support its mother token and realize its most acceptable value. Some of those tokens are featured as Dividend Protocol in which it will be injected into SmithWorld Contract to pay holders in SmithworldToken.

With this fantastic concept, the founders expect the SmithWorld token will have its part in the crypto space as one of the leading Bitcoin Collector Tokens. Potential users and determined clients can visit the website for further information and avail their Private Sale on this link: https://forms.gle/YJVvutWVEPrdVq3X6 . Join the community on Twitter or Telegram.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.