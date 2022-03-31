The Abrahamic Business Circle hosted Dubai's most exclusive and unique global Investment Summit on March 29th

The Abrahamic Business Circle

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Almost in the final days of Expo2020 Dubai, The Abrahamic Business Circle hosted an extraordinary investment summit on Tuesday, March 30th. In line with the conference's theme "Let Money Talk," the event aimed to give investors, business leaders, and government officials opportunities to network and learn about the future of investment.

With the cooperation of organizations, associations, and industry experts, The Abrahamic Business Circle promotes business opportunities and economic diplomacy that can impact companies to reach global markets. The event had the presence of reputable figures such as: H.E. Ahmad Sayer Daudzai Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in the UAE, H.E. Victor Haruta Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to the UAE, H.E. Mustapha Bojang Deputy Ambassador / Charge d' Affairs of the Embassy of the Gambia to the UAE, and H.E. S. F. Houmard President of the Global Union and Chair an o the U’s-GHCF, among others.

Dr. Raphael Nagel announced that the next Investment Summit will be held in Colombia under the patronage of the Colombian Government. The objective is to increase foreign direct investment by following principles of economic diplomacy.

The Abrahamic Business Circle aims to succeed and wish to display to their guests that if we're to be true entrepreneurs and visionaries in the business world, we need to be at the cutting edge of technology and market trends. Without a doubt, there is no better place than this event to understand where the industries are headed.

A panel of distinguished individuals were honored by The Abrahamic Business Circle Excellence Awards, presented by Dr. Raphael Nagel, Founder and Chairman of The Abrahamic Business Circle, for their dedication and contributions to society. These individuals or institutions provided innovative, inspiring, and creative ideas that have influenced society. These prestigious awards recognize achievements that have a lasting impact, provide outstanding results and meet the highest professional standards in these areas:

Business Ambassador for the UAE, 2022” Mr. Mohamed Al Ali - CEO, AL ALI HOLDINGS The Abrahamic Business Circle recognizes Mohamed Al Ali impressive leadership on taking the business into a significant level. His business acumen is an inspiration for other business leaders to follow and his positivity is something to be reckoned with.

2022 Excellence in Intergovernmental Organization for Humanitarian Aid” H.E. Mr. H.E. S. Fabrice Houmard - President of-in global Office of the GLOBAL UNION & its Permanent Mission & a.i. Chair an o the U’s-GHCF. The Abrahamic Business Circle recognizes the inspiring advocacy for positive change of H.E. S. Fabrice Houmard that demonstrated meaningful progress in the community. His outstanding commitment through his philanthropy has encourage and motivate others.

"Best in Cybersecurity Training, 2022" Mr. Ofir Hason - Co-Founder & CEO, CybergymIEC. The Abrahamic Business Circle recognizes the hardwork and dedication of Mr. Ofir Hason to empower the global Cybersecurity community. His contribution to today's hybrid workforce changes the culture of security in business and the rest of the organizations.

"Excellent Innovator in Digital Transformation 2022" Dr. Anwar Hamim Bin Sulayem - General Manager, UAE Higher Innovation Center. The Abrahamic Business Circle recognizes the exceptional leadership of Dr. Anwar Hamim Bin Sulayem which significantly impart a brilliant and compelling examples of innovation in a world shaped by shifting technological advances.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

Established in 2020 by H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, a businessman, a philanthropist, and an economic advisor to financial entities and governments. The Circle was founded to create a global business group where investors, business leaders, and UHNWI from all over the world can interconnect and make profitable deals.

The name of Abrahamic Business Circle was inspired by the existence of the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi. The olive branch in the logo is in a circle with three segments that represent the three major Abrahamic religions - Islam, Judaism, and Christianity. Each one maintains their own identity while showing that they stand in unity. At The Abrahamic Business Circle, they believe that creating economic diplomacy through business-impacting positively influences long-term economic prosperity between the countries in the region.

With Members coming from 56 countries, The Abrahamic Business Circle makes long-distance relationships shorter by creating a unique networking opportunity while continuing their knowledge of the current markets to invest in. At the same time, they allow their members to interact with various senior government officials and business leaders who are looking to expand their portfolios. The total of investments exchanged since the inception of The Abrahamic Business Circle after signing the Abraham Accords has reached 2.5 Billion AED ($675.2 Million). Through the Organization’s Initiatives, it has empowered its members with continuing knowledge and expanding valuable contacts.

So far, they have been able to connect business opportunities in food security, greenhouse technology, healthcare, etc. The biggest project they hope to achieve this year is an innovation park where 10,000 people can live and work together to develop new digital technologies.

"We want to help to promote economic diplomacy and bring in a new, more global world view without prejudice and to think together on how we can provide a better future for our children and humanity" H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel said.



