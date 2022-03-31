Cloud Database Security Market Overview, Emergen Trend, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Database Security Market TAM (Total Addressable Market) will be USD 27 Billion in 2028

The Global Cloud Database Security Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing.

The global cloud database security market size is expected to reach USD 27 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 19.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen. Rapid adoption of cloud-based services in healthcare sector and the need to maintain regulatory compliance are some key factors driving cloud database security market revenue growth.

Cloud database security is a method of protecting data in cloud computing by protecting databases from unauthorized access, theft, and misuse of confidential data. Server-less or hosted applications that encrypt sensitive data before they are transferred to a public cloud service provider using client-side encryption techniques are included in cloud database security. This ensures that even if an attacker gains access to the servers storing these backups, they are useless without the keys.

Cloud database security ensures that information saved in the cloud is safe and secure. There is increasing concern regarding cloud database security, due to different applications associated with Information Technology (IT) and increase in the number of platforms for data accessibility. Data integrity, availability, and accessibility to authenticated users are ensured by cloud database security.

The report covers the following companies- IBM Corporation, Fortinet Technologies Inc., Intel Security Group, Oracle Pvt. Ltd., NetLib Security Inc., The Hewlett-Packard Company, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Voltage Security Inc., Axis Technology LLC, and Informatica LLC.

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Cloud Database Security market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud database security market on the basis of type, application, industry vertical, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

Cloud Activity Monitoring

Access Management

User Authentication

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

BFSI

Government

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Outlook of Cloud Database Security Market:

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

