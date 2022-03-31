Indonesia Brings Investment Opportunities of The New Capital City Nusantara in the Last Week of Expo 2020 Dubai
DUBAI, UAE, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Expo 2020 Dubai event has now entered the last week of its event. In addition to presenting various cultural performances that further enliven the prestigious event, the Indonesia Pavilion also offers investment opportunities for the New Capital City through a public-private partnership (PPP) in the last week of Expo 2020 Dubai, 25-31 March 2022.
Himawan Hariyoga, The Main Secretary of The Ministry of National Development Planning in talks with speaker in SDGs forum
Development Policy Dissemination to All Indonesian Ambassadors and Representatives in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Europe Regions
"I am very proud that Indonesia was able to complete its mission to showcase the nation's extraordinary potential during the six months of Expo 2020 Dubai. We have achieved so many things today, especially in the fields of trade, tourism, and investment opportunities, that have become a way for Indonesia to nation branding. Now, we will intensify Indonesia's investment opportunities, especially regarding the new capital city, which is currently under construction," said the Director-General of National Export Development at the Ministry of Trade and Commissioner General of the Indonesia Pavilion, Didi Sumedi.
Didi continued, Indonesia is currently intensifying the construction of the new capital city named Nusantara. Along the way, the government is taking direct measures to support its infrastructure development, especially those related to innovative financing through PPP. For this reason, Didi greatly appreciates the Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas) and the Ministry of Finance for organizing a business forum regarding economic sector development planning in the new capital city as a superhub and financial policy for sustainable infrastructure development.
"The capital city of the archipelago as a superhub will become the economic center in the Eastern Indonesia region and will trigger the strengthening of domestic supply chains throughout Indonesia. Thus, through Expo 2020 Dubai, we will explain how innovative financing plays an important role in supporting sustainable infrastructure development, increasing infrastructure financing, and attracting large investments, especially to attract private sector involvement and attract investment opportunities," said Taufik Hanafi, Deputy Field of Monitoring and Evaluation of Development Control, Ministry of National Development Planning/National Development Planning Agency.
As for supporting the development of infrastructure in Indonesia, a blended finance strategy was also presented to investors at Expo 2020 Dubai.
"Through the PPP, SDG Indonesia One, and Green Bonds & SDG Bond schemes, we are optimistic that we can attract investors for Indonesian infrastructure projects, particularly to support the development of the Indonesian capital," said Brahmantio Isdijo, Director of Government Support Management and Infrastructure Financing, Ministry of Finance. In addition to Bappenas and the Ministry of Finance, in the last week of Expo 2020 Dubai, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy and the Provincial Government of Central Sulawesi also enlivened the Indonesia Pavilion with various events in the form of business forums and cultural performances.
Meanwhile, at the closing of the Indonesia Pavilion on March 31, 2022, a special kaleidoscope of various achievements of Indonesia will be shown during the six months of Expo 2020 Dubai.
