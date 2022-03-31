Casting and Splinting Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 2,513.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Casting and Splinting Market is forecasted to reach USD 4,052.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Surging demand for casting and splinting products in various shapes & sizes expedites the growth of the casting and splinting market. These items provide the wounded component with added support and warmth, thus growing the need for casting and splinting. Besides, increasing accessibility of such goods with the obtainability of several raw materials, including polyethylene, polyester, and fiberglass, should foster demand for casting & splinting products.

Casts and splints are beneficial in immobilizing orthopedic wounds and stimulate healing by supporting bone alignment, reducing pain, secure the damaged area, and aid to compensate for muscular weakness in the vicinity. Casting devices comprising orthopedic, body, plaster, or surgical casting is often made of fiberglass/plaster, surrounding a limb to stabilize and upheld structural anatomy till the wound has healed. Splinting devices are deployed in several circumstances to provide support for spine/limb, comprising temporary support of possibly broken bones/damaged joints during any sort of activity. Casting is an essential procedure for the majority of the fractures by offering more effective immobilization. Splints deliver several benefits over casting in terms of easier and rapid application and letting for natural swelling at the time of the early inflammatory phase of the injury by averting pressure related concerns. The rising occurrence of on-road accidents and musculoskeletal injuries is also an essential factor in boosting the demand for casting and splinting.

The COVID-19 impact:

As the COVID-19 epidemic rises, producers are increasingly adapting their strategies and purchasing objectives to satisfy the demand of a pandemic that has decreased the requirement for Casts and Splints depending on the sector. A sequence of positive as well as negative shocks will arise over a few months as producers and their vendors adapt to changing customer demands. Many regions look vulnerable to export-dependent economies, with an unfortunate global situation. The impact of this pandemic is reshaping the global casting and splinting markets when certain manufacturers either close down or decrease their production due to a lack of downstream demand. While some have their production suspended by their governments as a precautionary measure by the respective nations to combat the spread of the virus, in other countries, when looking at the severity of the outbreak and the consequent behavior of the national authorities themselves, customers are centered on becoming more global. Market conditions in Asia Pacific regions have become very sophisticated in these cases, collapsing periodically and finding it impossible to stable themselves.

Have Queries? To request a sample or speak to an expert before you buy the report, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3645

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Casting and Splinting market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3645

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), 3M Healthcare, Corflex Inc., Prime Medical Inc., Patterson Medical Holdings Inc., Bird & Cronin Inc., DeRoyal Industries, BSN Medical GmbH, and AliMed, among others.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What market size is the global Casting and Splinting market expected to reach over the forecast period?

Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth between 2021 and 2028?

Which key factors are expected to driver global Casting and Splinting market throughout the forecast period?

Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

Which leading players are operating in the global Casting and Splinting market?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Global Casting and Splinting market segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Castings

Plaster Casts

Casting Plates

Cast Cutters

Others

Splitting

Fiberglass Splints

Plaster Splints

Find the extensive Report Description, TOC and Table of Figure @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/casting-and-splinting-market

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyester

Polyethylene

Fiberglass

Plaster of Paris

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3645

Thank you for reading the research report on global Casting and Splinting market. We also offer customization of report as per client requirement. Kindly connect to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer the best suited plan as per your requirement.

Browse More Reports:

Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/03/10/2190631/0/en/Chromatography-Accessories-Consumables-Market-Size-Worth-5-4-Billion-By-2027-CAGR-of-5-5-Key-players-includes-Waters-Corporation-Shimadzu-Corporation-Agilent-Technologies-Inc-Perki.html

Drug Discovery Informatics Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/02/04/2170047/0/en/Drug-Discovery-Informatics-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-4-09-Billion-By-2027-Global-Analysis-Industry-Statistics-Revenue-Demand-and-Trend-Analysis-Research-Report-by-Reports-And-Data.html

Spinal Devices Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/01/27/2165180/0/en/Spinal-Devices-Market-Size-Predicted-to-Reach-USD-15-83-Billion-by-2027-Globally-Asia-Pacific-Region-is-Expected-to-Register-the-Fastest-Industry-Growth-of-4-7-CAGR-says-Reports-an.html

Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/01/20/2161116/0/en/Tuberculosis-Diagnostics-Market-to-Reach-USD-3-58-Billion-By-2027-High-Incidence-of-Tuberculosis-in-Underdeveloped-Countries-is-Major-Factor-Driving-the-Industry-Growth-says-Report.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.