Spine Therapy Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

Market Size – USD 12.39 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of effective technologies.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global spine therapy market is forecast to reach USD 19.60 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Low back pain is becoming increasingly common throughout the globe. It is affecting people of all ages from children to elderly, low back pain can be acute or chronic. The growing demand for spine surgeries and the latest generation spine implants, the advent of bioabsorbable spine implants, and the availability of a wide range of recently approved spine implants are some of the growing trends, which can supposedly contribute to the market’s growth. With the 3D printed, and custom fit spine implants taking the market, growth opportunities for vendors is likely to skyrocket as this increases demand for innovations among consumers. The biodegradable spine implants which are currently available commercially can disrupt the global spine therapy market effectively.

The invasive surgeries segment, on the other hand, is projected to witness faster growth and is likely to increase its share at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Further, high penetration of invasive surgical techniques in emerging countries such as India, Brazil, China, Mexico, and South Africa is boosting the MI spine surgeries segment.

The COVID-19 impact:

The outbreak raised concern on the value of hygiene and healthcare. The market has experienced a downturn over the weeks, which may continue over the next few months. This pandemic has affected the Asia Pacific region the most, with China at the center of the outbreak. Most initiatives have come to a temporary halt in multiple countries. The production, as well as supply, has been put on hold, causing losses to the manufacturers, dealers as well as consumers. The market might be facing a downside for the period. Still, with a rising health concern, the demand would be hitting the roof as soon as there is a development in the condition.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Spine Therapy market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.

Leading companies operating in the global Spine Therapy market include:

Medtronic, Depuy Synthes, Stryker, Nuvasive and Globus Medica, whose profiles have been well documented in the report.

Global Spine Therapy market segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fusion Devices

Non-fusion Devices

Stimulation Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Discectomy

Laminotomy

Foraminotomy

Corpectomy

Facetectomy

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Spinal Fusion and Fixation Technologies

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment

Motion Preservation Technologies

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

U.K.

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Israel

Rest of MEA

