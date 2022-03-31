Spine Biologics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Reports And Data

Growing occurrences of spine disorders is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global spine biologics market is expected to reach USD 2,629.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A growing occurrence of spine disorders is one of the significant factors influencing the growth of the spine biologics market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), each year, globally, around 250,000 and 500,000 individuals suffer a spinal cord injury. Preventable causes, including road traffic accidents, falls, or violence, are the major contributors to the spinal cord injury, and individuals suffering from the condition are more likely to die prematurely as compared to healthy individuals with low and middle-income economies having the worst survival rates. Spinal cord injury is linked with a peril of occurrence of secondary conditions, which can be incapacitating and sometimes cost a person's life, such as urinary tract infections, deep vein thrombosis, muscle spasms, pressure ulcers, osteoporosis, chronic pain, and respiratory complications.

As per the Global Health and Aging report published by the WHO (World Health Organization), the number of people aged 65 years or older is estimated to increase from a projected 524 million in 2010 to approximately 1.5 billion by 2050, with a significant percentage of increase in developing economies. Additionally, the number of people aged 65 years or older is anticipated to considerably surpass children younger than 5 years of age by 2050. Aging leads to the deterioration of facet joints resulting in several spinal disorders. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diseases in the growing geriatric population is likely to propel the growth of the spine biologics market in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the spine biologics industry. Demand for spine biologics materials has seen a decrease in demand, owing to mandatory lockdowns resulting movement restrictions to curb the spread of the infectious virus, especially in the older adults, who are at a higher risk of contracting the disease attributed to the weaker immune system. Further, lockdown restriction is causative of the disruption of the value chain, which, in turn, has an impact on the supply of biologics material required for the treatment of spinal deformities.

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Spine Biologics market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Spine Biologics market.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, Nuvasive Inc., Zimmer Holding Inc., K2M Inc., Exactech Inc., Nutech Inc., Depuy Synthes, Wright Medical Technology, and Orthofic International NV, among others.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Spinal Allografts

Bone Graft Substitutes

Cell-Based Matrix

Others

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF)

Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF)

Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (LLIF)

Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF)

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Key Regions Covered in the Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.

