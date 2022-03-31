IHC TOKEN LISTS ON MEXC GLOBAL CRYPTO EXCHANGE

BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Inflation Hedging Coin (IHC) continues to break new ground, having listed on the MEXC Global Exchange, which ranks 21st globally according to CoinMarketCap. IHC wallet integration opened on the exchange in late February, allowing users to deposit or withdraw IHC tokens, while trading has been available since the 2nd of March.

Since its inception, IHC has demonstrated a robust appetite for growth and accessibility. When trading exclusively on decentralized exchanges such as Pancakeswap and Apeswap, IHC's trading volume exceeded USD 1 million per day on average, reaching a peak of USD 2.5 million. Things changed when IHC token started trading on two well-known centralized exchanges, Bitglobal and Bitmart, and as a result, the coin reached a wider public and more unique buyers.

The MEXC listing satisfies the strategic objectives of Ih Bit LLC, IHC's parent company. A smaller exchange, it nonetheless boasts over six million users in more than 70 countries worldwide and caters to multiple languages. A centralized exchange, it features multi-tier and multi-cluster system architecture, with a trading volume of around USD 5 billion, which is big, safe, and stable enough to satisfy a growing customer base. MEXC Global's trading engine can handle an impressive 1.4 million transactions per second, delivering the kind of lag-free performance that discerning users expect. The platform is equipped with multi-crypto support capabilities and a full suite of easy-to-use trading tools.

MEXC Global was awarded the "Best Crypto Exchange Asia" award at the Crypto Expo Dubai in 2021 and has been obtaining essential licenses and passing jurisdictions in countries like Canada, Australia, Estonia, and the United States. Further listings of IHC will be announced in a forthcoming Global Roadshow encompassing Dubai, Paris, and Miami, where clients will learn more about the pending IHC debit card and the opening of select ATM facilities in some regions.