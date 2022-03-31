Protocol Analyzer Market: Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast 2029

AMR Logo

The global protocol analyzer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global protocol analyzer market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to the development of application-specific protocol analyzers, growth in the need for real-time network traffic, and an increase in wireless applications such as Local Area Network (LAN) and Metropolitan Area Network (MAN).

Other factors that drive the protocol analyzer are an increase in demand for the outsourcing market, technological advancement, and demand for cloud-based services. However, factors such as high cost, limited technical knowledge, and cyber threats such as viruses and spyware are projected to restrict the growth of the market.

The report segments the protocol analyzer market on the basis of type, end-users, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is classified into vector network analyzer (VNA), and scalar network analyzer (SNA).

According to the end-users, it is divided into manufacturing, aerospace & defense, automotive, broadcast and media, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Anritsu Corporation, AWT Global LLC, Advantest Corporation, Nanjing PNA Instruments, Ltd., Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Viavi Solutions, Inc., Teledyne LeCroy, Inc., Utel Systems, and Tektronix, Inc. are also provided in this report.

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global protocol analyzer market.

• In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain is taken into account to help understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 20162023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

