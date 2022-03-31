Lawless Lions’ NFT Project Creates the Ultimate Web 3.0 Guide

/EIN News/ -- Rocky Hill, Connecticut, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawless Lions is a virtual space offering interesting Lion NFT characters in the Metaverse jungle. The campus aims to create a platform for learning and displaying crypto knowledge through different features. The project is the creation of 23-year-old real estate superstar Dylan Chasse. Lawless Lions is currently in its first development phase and will be hosting its whitelist NFT mint on April 14, 2022, and public mint on April 15, 2022.







What is Lawless Lions?



The NFT project will feature 3,333 unique NFT lion characters inhabiting the metaverse jungles. The project is a first of its kind, registered, and fully doxed BID (6d56773619f4). It will offer a virtual campus for holders to display NFT collections, read e-books, and learn about crypto and pseudo-crypto assets. The platform will also allow users to state their NFT and win in-game rewards.

The main aim of Lawless Lions is to create a virtual campus that educates newcomers about the Web 3.0 space; Web 3.0 currently lacks free information sources.



Overview



Overview

Lawless Lions is an NFT project with a virtual campus for educating newcomers about the Web3 technology

It is the creation of real estate superstar Dylan Chasse and other expert designers and developers

Lawless Lions will soon host their Whitelist NFT mint on April 14, 2022, and NFT mint for the public on April 15, 2022.



Lawless Lions offerings



The creator of this NFT project was inspired by how another real estate brokerage implemented tools inside of a virtual world for their agents worldwide. He decided to create a similar offering in the revolutionary Web 3.0 space. The project offers the following features:







Virtual Campus



The virtual campus holder can connect their wallet and explore a barrage of tools, resources, and educational materials associated with crypto, NFTs, and the blockchain. They can do all this using their NFT avatar and interact with other community members.



All holders will receive exclusive access to-



Multiple ebooks and video courses, pre-recorded and live seminars

One-on-one consultations with web3 professionals to enter the web3 space seamlessly.

Updates to real-time crypto exchange updated every hour

Charting NFT projects to keep users in the loop

The campus will also offer a library for users to browse and read E-books in the form of 3-dimensional flipbooks, bookmark the pages, and take interactive notes. The space will also have an auditorium for the members with a theatre-sized stage to playback video courses and pre-recorded seminars regarding all things blockchain.

The auditorium space will also be utilized for hosting future AMAs, live seminars by respected members of the WEB3 community, and even cash prize raffles in the form of cryptocurrency. This platform will be accessible on all devices like desktops, CPUs, tablets, or mobile devices.



Plot In Decentraland

Holders will receive monetary benefits as the company will purchase and lease out plots in Decentraland to web3 developers. As a result, every user will receive a monthly income (approximately $80).

Lawless Lions Roadmap







Lawless Lions will soon be introducing more interesting feature to their jungle metaverse. They will host their whitelist NFT mint on April 14, 2022, and NFT mint for the public on April 15, 2022. 1,000 Whitelist spots will be available for the WL NFT mint and the price will be 0.07 ETH. The entire fund from the first drop will be allocated to develop their virtual campus. This unique community-driven metaverse project aims to become a permanent staple in the NFT community.

