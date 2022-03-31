Clean Air Metals Drill Results from the Escape Deposit Steepledge extension
Results include 15.0m averaging 1.73 g/t Pt, 1.92 g/t Pd, 0.70% Cu, 0.30% Ni
Clean Air Metals Inc. (TSX:AIR.V)
Assay results to date suggest good continuity of mineralization between sections along the 900m trend of mineralization between the Escape South High Grade Zone and Steepledge South Zone”THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Air Metals Inc. (“Clean Air Metals” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AIR; FRA: CKU; OTCQB: CLRMF) is pleased to announce new assay results from the 2022 drill campaign from the Escape PGE-Cu-Ni Deposit at the Company’s Thunder Bay North Project near Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada (the “Project”).
— Abraham Drost, CEO
New assays from the Escape Deposit Steepledge extension includes (Table 1):
• Hole ELR22-115 which intersected 15.0m grading 1.73g/t Platinum (Pt), 1.92g/t Palladium (Pd), 0.70% Copper (Cu) and 0.30% Nickel (Ni) from 237.5m-252.5m downhole including 2.8m grading 2.86 g/t Platinum (Pt), 3.05g/t Palladium (Pd), 1.18% Copper (Cu) and 0.38% Nickel (Ni) from 246.40-249.18m downhole (Figure 1).
The Escape Deposit also underwent an additional 37,000m of expansion drilling in 2021, which has established continuity between the Escape South High Grade Zone and the Steepledge Extension and may add materially to the Thunder Bay North Project Indicated mineral resource (effective November 1, 2021) of 14,553,324 million tonnes grading 8.12 g/t platinum-equivalents (PtEq) (reported December 1, 2021).
Mineral resource endowment and platinum-equivalents are quoted pursuant to the Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Thunder Bay North Project, Thunder Bay, Ontario, with an effective date of January 20, 2021 (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report was posted to SEDAR March 4, 2021 and prepared by Nordmin Engineering Ltd., QP Glen Kuntz, P.Geo. Ontario. Nordmin as QP utilized 2-year trailing average metal price assumptions for an updated mineral resource effective November 1, 2021, as a basis for the Preliminary Economic Assessment reported on December 1, 2021 and filed January 12, 2022.
Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA)
The Company announced a comprehensive mine plan and cashflow model for both the Escape Deposit and Current Deposit as part of a PEA for the Current and Escape PGE-Cu-Ni Deposits of the Thunder Bay North Project on December 1, 2021. The related Technical Report was filed on SEDAR on January 12, 2022 https://cleanairmetals.ca/site/assets/files/5750/21015-01-pfs-0000_ni_43_101_pea_12jan2022.pdf
Abraham Drost, CEO of Clean Air Metals stated that “there is a total of 37,000m of previously reported drilling results from the Escape Deposit in 2021 which are not yet applied to an updated mineral resource for the Thunder Bay North Project. Assay results to date suggest good continuity of mineralization between sections along the 900m trend of mineralization between the Escape South High Grade Zone (HGZ) (>5g/t Pt+Pd) and Steepledge South Zone (Figure 1).
Previous step-out drilling on the margins of the Escape South High Grade Zone (HGZ) and continuing up trend to the Steepledge area continues to deliver impressive assay results. Under the results of the recent PEA press release, the Escape South High Grade Zone (HGZ) (>5g/t Pt+Pd) is identified as a high value potential mining area at the base of the Escape Deposit in years commencing in Year 4 of the PEA mine plan, pursuant to the recently delivered PEA technical report (filed January 12, 2022).”
Figure 1: Drill Hole Intercepts in the Escape Deposit Area:
https://cleanairmetals.ca/site/assets/files/5784/pr_elr_20220329_v6_dt.png
COVID Policy
Clean Air Metals continued to apply COVID-19 avoidance and personal protection measures for its geological staff, drilling contractor and service suppliers during the third quarter and has had zero occurrences of workplace COVID-related illness since inception. Personnel have been required to maintain physical distance, use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), self-monitor and self-isolate or elect to work from home. Management had previously eliminated plans for a camp setup to service a planned diamond drill campaign on the Thunder Bay North Project. The Company continues to follow changing provincial government guidelines.
Mineral Exploration and Development continues to be an essential service in the Province of Ontario (http://www.netnewsledger.com/2020/03/23/ontario-covid-19-business-allowed-to-remain-open-list-march-23-2020/).
Qualified Person
Dr. Geoff Heggie, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and Vice President - Exploration for the Company, has reviewed and approved all technical information in this press release.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control
Clean Air Metals uses ALS Global (“ALS”), a well-established and recognized mineral assay and geochemical analytical services company. The Thunder Bay laboratory holds ISO-9000 accreditation; the Vancouver facility holds ISO-17025 registration.
All NQ-sized drill core is cut with a diamond-tipped saw blade with half of the core submitted to ALS for sample preparation and analysis. Core samples from selected intervals are individually bagged and tagged, gathered up in larger sealed poly bags and shipped to the sample prep facility in Thunder Bay, ON under custody of Clean Air Metals’ personnel at all times. Sample preparation is completed at the ALS sample preparation facility located in Thunder Bay, ON and analysis is completed at the primary ALS assay laboratory located in Vancouver, B.C.
Clean Air Metals follows a documented quality control procedure for its core assay sampling program consisting of the insertion of blind blanks, duplicates, and certified Palladium-Platinum and Copper-Nickel standards into the sample stream. The insertion procedure results in a minimum of 11% to 12% control sample frequency depending on the length of the sampled interval.
Gold, platinum, and palladium are analyzed using fire assay (FA) with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) finish. Samples with grades above the optimal ICP-MS detection limits are analyzed using an optical emission spectroscopy method (ICP-OES).
Also, thirty-three (33) elements of each sample, including copper, nickel, silver, chromium, cobalt, and sulphur, are analyzed by a multi-element analytical method using the atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) technique following four-acid digestion of the sample. When samples have grades above the optimal detection limits for this analytical method, they are re-analyzed using a high-grade method consisting of either ICP-AES or atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS) techniques.
To view the full press release please visit cleanairmetals.ca
