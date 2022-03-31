Investors to Decide on Natural Colored Diamonds versus Lab Grown
EINPresswire.com/ -- Investing in natural colored diamonds versus lab grown diamonds is like investing in any other commodity – to preserve capital and make gains from appreciation. However, investing in any type of diamond will depend on the investors choice as an investment instrument. Therefore it is imperative to consider how both instruments are made and their respective market demand.
Natural colored diamonds are mined from the earth’s depth and carried to the surface through kimberlite pipes that are cooled through volcanic activities. Tons of ore are removed and processed to reap a single one-carat gem-quality diamond, according to GIA. When such a gem is discovered, the discovery of similar diamond may not be duplicated again. Hence, not all mined diamonds are the same.
Lab-grown diamonds on the other hand are not mined from the earth -- they are manufactured in the lab. According to experts, lab-grown diamonds are as real as mined diamonds. While lab-grown diamonds may have the same physical and chemical properties, they can be differentiated from mined diamonds in a lab. However, a lab-grown diamond may be duplicated again in the lab.
Market Demand
There has always been demand for mined diamonds. The demand for natural mined diamonds “remains much higher than for lab-grown diamonds and the market has a regulated supply, preventing too much supply from reaching the market at once and lowering the price,” reports Ken and Dana Design. Therefore, natural mined diamond appreciate over time due to its demand.
Before considering natural colored diamonds as an investment instrument of choice, it is of the investor’s interest to do research. While there is vast information on investing in natural colored diamonds, the President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd., Mr. David Metcalfe is available for consultation. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/.
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural-colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
