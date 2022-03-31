Dr. Robert Renteria Reflects Upon Cesar Chavez Day
by Fran Briggs
Cesar Chavez and Dr. Renteria shared a passion for equipping people with the tools they need to advance into a more inclusive and less marginalized, egalitarian world.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The late, Mexican-American labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez is known for his incredible accomplishments, contributions, and legacy. Civil Rights activist, author, and speaker, Dr. Robert Renteria chose March 31, the day of Chavez's birth, to commemorate the founder of the United Farmworkers Association.
— Fran Briggs
"What Cesar Chavez achieved is more significant than many realize, and his legacy is still alive. I remember shivering as I walked the same fields that Cesar Chavez once worked," explained Dr. Robert Renteria.
"68% of all farmworkers in the United States were born in Mexico so you can imagine the undertaking he had. A little more than 4-years-ago I spoke in Los Banos, California located in San Joaquin Valley; and San Benito County in California," Renteria continued. "These areas are of the migrant farmworkers' families. I reached well over 1,000 kids and faculty members."
Dr. Renteria, described as a vibrant, no-nonsense Chicago civic leader who empowers the community at large, is dedicated to keeping kids in school, out of gangs, and off drugs. For more than a decade Renteria used his own money to provide complimentary copies of his "From the Barrio" book series.
Cesar Chavez was the first American farm worker, labor leader, and civil rights activist to empower oppressed farmworkers and inspire many others. He founded The United Farmworkers Association in 1962 and later partnered with Dolores Huerta to co-found the National Farm Workers Association. That organization subsequently became United Farm Workers (UFW).
Like Chavez was, Dr. Renteria is dedicated to reconstructing the community by inspiring and demonstrating non-violent leadership and education. Both were recipients of several leadership awards.
"These two gentlemen developed anti-violence and human rights initiatives inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.," stated Renteria's publicist, Fran Briggs. "Cesar Chavez and Dr. Renteria shared a passion for equipping people with the tools they need to advance into a more inclusive and less marginalized, egalitarian world."
ABOUT CESAR CHAVEZ
Cesar Chavez was dedicated to the teaching of nonviolent resistance practiced by Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. He founded the National Farm Workers Association (later the United Farm Workers of America) and won important victories to raise pay and improve working conditions for farmworkers in the late 1960s and 1970s. The organization he founded in 1962 was responsible for negotiating hundreds of contracts and the landmark law that made California farmworkers the only ones in the nation entitled to protected union activity. Chavez was victorious in raising the pay and improving the working conditions of farmworkers in the late 1960s and 1970s. Cesar Chavez died in his sleep on April 23, 1993. He was 66-years-old.
ABOUT DR. ROBERT RENTERIA
Dr. Robert Renteria is a civic leader and spokesman for From the Barrio Foundation
is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization based in Aurora, IL. From the Barrio Foundation donates academic and faith-inspired curricula which address social and emotional learning (SEL). Dr. Renteria is a Latino, multi-award-winning author, U.S. disabled Army veteran, and TEDx speaker. He was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humanities and Academics degree from Ibero/Americano University. Dr. Renteria’s From the Barrio to the Boardroom, Mi Barrio and Little Barrio books and programs have been embraced by principals, teachers, counselors and social services. Presently, they are being used in middle schools, high schools, colleges, youth detention centers, jails, prisons, probation, homeless shelters, battered women's shelters, and substance abuse programs in more than 25 countries. The program helps children across the globe with their critical thinking skills and bridges the gap in their education. For more information about how you can assist, call (312) 933-5619.
Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn