The Diamond Classification System as a Primer to Investors
EINPresswire.com/ -- The diamond classification system is based on the diamond types. In order to discuss diamond types, it is essential to understand what diamonds are. Diamonds, according to Nicole Kliest, are gemstones that are composed of carbon atoms in a crystal lattice arrangement. There are natural diamonds and there are laboratory grown diamonds. However, how one determines types of natural diamonds depend on the presence or absence of atoms other than carbon.
While natural diamonds inherently possess pure carbon, traces of nitrogen or lack thereof determines the classification of a diamond in Type I and Type II.
Type I
In Typ Ia, according to Kliest, the nitrogen atoms are arranged in pairs, or single nitrogen atoms paired with a vacancy. While in Ib, "the nitrogen atoms are isolated in that each single nitrogen atom has adjacent carbon atoms."
Type II
"Type IIa has a simple crystal lattice containing adjoined carbon atoms with no nitrogen or other detectable elements, whereas Type IIb contains boron atoms, which can often result in a blue color,” explains Richard Pesqueira. “
In the natural diamond industry, Type IIa “are so rare that they command a 5% to 15% premium,” according to Reena Ahluwalia. An example of Type IIa is the Krup Diamond that was once owned by Elizabeth Taylor and later purchased by Richard Burton. This natural colorless diamond was a whopping 33.19-carats and purchased at an auction for $307,000 (now valued at upwards of $9,000,000).
Therefore, to invest in natural diamonds, the Type IIa is to be considered, because of their rarity and increase in value over time. Before investing in natural diamonds, it is important for investors to conduct research and seek expert advice. The President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd., Mr. David Metcalfe is available for consultation. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/.
