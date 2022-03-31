ViaPath Effectively Processed More than 13,000 Security Cases in Prisons and Jails Using its Data Mining Tools in 2021
Integrated data mining that identifies criminal activity helps to protect the security and safety of communities and those tasked with keeping them safe
Creating safe and secure environments for incarcerated individuals is at the core of what analysts do with ViaPath technology,”FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaPath Technologies recently launched its next-generation integrated data mining and visualization Software as a Service (SaaS) solution—Data IQ (DEX). The latest version provides a more comprehensive and in-depth security protocol that merges technology and data to help personnel mitigate and identify potential criminal activity in their respective communities. By leveraging the power of fusing data, ViaPath solutions are specifically designed to provide vital assistance to those individuals charged with overseeing the security and safety of communities, citizens and incarcerated, and those tasked with keeping all these groups safe.
— Mitch Volkart, vice president of Intelligence at ViaPath Technologies
In 2021, ViaPath FUSION analysts leveraged tools such as Data IQ to process over 13,000 security related cases and requests for assistance, including over 6,500 forensic data extractions and analyses. The reactive and proactive efforts of FUSION analysts contributed to solving or preventing over 100 assaults, 30 escapes, 180 fraudulent activities and nearly 500 narcotic violations, to name a few. "Creating safe and secure environments for incarcerated individuals is at the core of what analysts do with ViaPath technology," said Mitch Volkart, vice president of Intelligence. "The positive impact these solutions provide to personnel is immeasurable in preventing community victimization and individual rehabilitative relapse.”
Creating secure communities can be a challenging task for law enforcement and correctional personnel. This is in part due to both the sheer volume of raw data being generated combined with lack of access to cross-jurisdictional data necessary in a transient society. Powered by a robust data mining engine with an intuitive user experience, ViaPath’s Data IQ (DEX) solution helps remedy these challenges by delivering powerfully invaluable technology in a simplified data exchange user experience.
Because individuals threatening facility and community security cross jurisdictional boundaries, ViaPath is able to provide agencies a solution capable of potentially mitigating and/or eliminating those threats through:
• Secure cross platform and agency data access
• An intuitive user interface and premium user experience
• “Big data” backend solutions designed to facilitate complex queries of large data sets
• Custom security related algorithms
“Our latest iteration of Data IQ (DEX) is just one of many steps in leading the industry with critical technology solutions for correctional facilities, law enforcement agencies, and all enforcement personnel,” concluded Volkart.
For more information, visit www.viapath.com.
About ViaPath Technologies
ViaPath, a leading global technology company that is focused on connecting people, provides advanced communications and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, and enable successful reentry for 1.6 million incarcerated individuals. ViaPath is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more, please visit www.viapath.com.
