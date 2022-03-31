Covintus Tech Tank Accelerator Completes Batch 2 Cohort
Top winners of final pitch competition are EDai ($25K) and Frontline ($10K)
A lot of money, time and effort is spent on failed software projects and products. We aim to curb that reality through the Tech Tank accelerator, one cohort and one founder at a time.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richmond-based EDai, an advanced analytics solution enabling businesses and economic developers to make better, faster location decisions, has received the $25,000 first-place prize in the Covintus Tech Tank pitch competition, hosted by Covintus on Tuesday, March 29.
Norfolk-based Frontline, an on-demand gig work platform for green jobs, received the $10,000 runner-up prize.
Covintus Tech Tank is a 10-week technology-focused accelerator designed to “savify” startup founders on leveraging their technology to maximize their valuation and their overall tech strategy. Founders receive tech-focused instruction, advice and real-time application. They in turn share ideas and resources to the Tech Tank community.
“A lot of money, time and effort is spent on failed software projects and products,” said Logan Ryan, director of community engagement for Covintus. “We aim to curb that reality through the Tech Tank accelerator, one cohort and one founder at a time.”
The pitch competition marked the end of Batch 2 and the second cohort of Covintus Tech Tank. Batch 2 startups included EDai (Richmond, VA), ezClinic (Chicago, IL), Frontline (Norfolk, VA) and Lulus Local Food (Richmond, VA).
On winning the $25,000 pitch competition, Sean Brazier, founder & CEO of EDai, said “This prize really means a lot. It not only will help us get to launch, but it also will help us to build out our web tools and draw customers to our website.”
Prior to founding EDai, Brazier was part of the strategy team for Virginia Economic Development Partnership, where in 2018 he led Virginia’s winning RFP response to Amazon’s search for its second headquarters. After producing more than 900 pages of content detailing Northern Virginia’s talent, real estate, community, taxes, and economic development incentives, Brazier set out to develop a more efficient and effective way for communities and businesses to access the analytics and data required for site location proposals.
EDai presents economic data and analytic insights in one place, accessible to businesses and communities of all sizes, and available at the click of just a few buttons.
For successful completion of the accelerator, each startup received $7,500; along with the Pitch Competition prize money, Covintus awarded $50,000 in total to the Batch 2 cohort. The award funding is matching credit applied towards software development, UI/UX design and/or technical advisory support and consulting with Covintus.
Judges of the pitch competition included Mike Hurt, co-founder and CEO of HBG Core Holdings and ARMS Software; Ali Greenberg, program & speaker operations at On Deck Founders Fellowship; and David Esmie, director at Vertical Capital Advisors, LLC.
Through Covintus Tech Tank, Covintus has pledged $1 million in development and support enabling startups to achieve success and high growth potential. The cohort featured expert-led virtual sessions advising cohort participants on how to be fluent in digital product decision-making partner optimization, development processes and methodologies, as well as protecting intellectual property.
Covintus Tech Tank is now accepting applications through April 30, 2022, for its Batch 3 cohort. Information can be accessed here.
About Covintus
Founded in 2010, Covintus is an innovative, first of its kind international managed crowdsource company. The company serves Fortune 500 companies and businesses of all sizes, including startups, with software solutions that propel their businesses forward. With a unique managed crowdsourcing model, Covintus taps into the top developers and coders in the world, who have proven their skills in international programming competitions. Along with its team of in-house project management professionals, Covintus delivers custom software solutions for their clients faster, better and at a greater value than anyone else. For more information, visit covintus.com. Follow Covintus on LinkedIn to stay informed on the latest company news.
