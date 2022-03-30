AB1159 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-03-30
WISCONSIN, March 30 - An Act to renumber 118.235; to amend 119.04 (1); and to create 118.235 (title) and 118.235 (2) of the statutes; Relating to: requiring school boards to compensate teachers for time spent on nonclassroom services. (FE)
Status: A - Rules
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|3/30/2022 Asm.
|Fiscal estimate received
|3/15/2022 Asm.
|Failed to pass pursuant to Senate Joint Resolution 1
|911
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1159