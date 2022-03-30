AB1174 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-03-30
WISCONSIN, March 30 - An Act to amend 71.05 (6) (a) 15., 71.21 (4) (a), 71.26 (2) (a) 4., 71.34 (1k) (g) and 71.45 (2) (a) 10.; and to create 71.07 (8g), 71.10 (4) (em), 71.28 (8g), 71.30 (3) (am), 71.47 (8g) and 71.49 (1) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: creating a nonrefundable individual and corporate income and franchise tax credit for costs paid to eliminate exposure to a lead hazard in a dwelling. (FE)
Status: A - Rules
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|3/30/2022 Asm.
|Fiscal estimate received
|3/15/2022 Asm.
|Failed to pass pursuant to Senate Joint Resolution 1
|911
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1174