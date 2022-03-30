Submit Release
News Search

There were 990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,700 in the last 365 days.

Governor McKee Statement on OHIC Issued Fine of United Health Care

RHODE ISLAND, March 30 - PROVIDENCE, RI – In response to the Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner fining UnitedHealthcare $100,000 after it was determined that they used criteria for determining levels of care for substance use disorder treatment that were not consistent with Rhode Island law, Governor Dan McKee issued the following statement:

"Rhode Island is committed to improving access to behavioral health care and substance use disorder treatment. Now more than ever, it is critical that our Administration hold health care entities accountable for ensuring parity between physical and behavioral health care. I thank the Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner for their full review of this matter and for continuing to hold health insurance companies accountable when their practices are not consistent with Rhode Island law. Rhode Islanders deserve fair and adequate access to the care they need and our Administration will continue to ensure that happens."

###

You just read:

Governor McKee Statement on OHIC Issued Fine of United Health Care

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.