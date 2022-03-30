Attorney Nicole O'Connor Fights for Illinois Workers

McHenry Counties Own Nicole O'Connor is an Experienced Personal Injury Lawyer Fighting for Illinois Workers Involved in Personal Injury Cases - Prime Law Group

I aspire to help those in need. Personal injury cases are not something people can plan for. I pride myself on being a voice for the voiceless.” — Nicole O'Connor

WOODSTOCK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Attorney Nicole O’Connor is an experienced Personal Injury lawyer who works for Prime Law Group, LLC located in McHenry County, Illinois. Nicole tackles most everything that applies to personal injury including, slip and falls, animal bites, auto accidents, workers’ compensation, and more. Often, individuals will decide their career path based on their own personal experiences; this is especially true in Nicole’s case. The year was 1992, Memorial Day Weekend, when Nicole knew what she was meant to do to. This was the weekend where Nicole and her mother were struck by a drunk driver. The accident left Nicole’s mother permanently handicapped and the drunk driver was never charged and got away with it. It was from this moment that Nicole knew she never wanted anyone else to face these circumstances. Today, Nicole O’Connor goes above and beyond for those that were wrongly affected by personal injury cases.

Furthermore, Nicole is a native to McHenry County and has lived there her entire life. She is no stranger to the happenings that go on in and around McHenry County. Prior to joining Prime Law Group, LLC, Nicole was a paralegal, and served McHenry County for 18 years. While doing so, she was responsible for many cases which involved civil litigation, personal injury, property damages, and security disability.

Education

Becoming the experienced lawyer she is today, Nicole began her collegiate career at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, Illinois. After completing her studies at McHenry County College, Nicole would go on to attend Drury University. While attending Drury University, Nicole received her bachelor’s degree in general studies. Next, Mrs. O’Connor began her studies at Northern Illinois University College of Law where she graduated and received here J.D. In addition to receiving her J.D., Nicole has an affinity towards animals, and she became President of the of the NIU Student Animal Legal Defense Fund. Nicole has helped stop the spread of puppy mills and helped advocate for animals in need.

Personal Injury

Nicole is very experienced with the ins and outs that play a role in personal injury law. She has proficient knowledge to help individuals wade through cases related to auto accidents and animal bites for example. In addition, Nicole has knowledge and experience with personal injury cases relating from slip and falls at work, workers' compensation, and wrongful death cases. Since being hired by Prime Law Group LLC, Nicole has helped people receive over 2.5 million dollars in settlements. Above all things, Nicole prides herself on helping others and this is especially true in relation to her clients.

Workers' Compensation

Mrs. O'Connor is no stranger when it comes to the intricacies involved in workers' compensation cases. Nicole is passionate about all the cases she represents, but when it comes to workers’ compensation, she is your go to. Prior to becoming a personal injury attorney, Nicole suffered a workers’ compensation injury a month before she graduated from high school that left her permanently handicapped with her right wrist. This was Nicole’s introduction to the world of workers’ compensation and ultimately lead her to her first office job as a legal assistant. Nicole understands firsthand what it is like to not receive the weekly TTD benefit checks and the constant battle with the insurance carriers to cover medical services. She fully understands how confusing the process involved with workers' compensation benefits can be and fights for Illinois workers. For example, one of Nicole’s clients was on her way to a job site when she got into a severe auto accident. After being injured her client reported the injury to her work where they said she was out of luck. Nicole’s client’s employer claimed that there was a time limit relating to travel in relation to workers’ compensation benefits. Due to Nicole’s unwavering care and ability as a lawyer, she was able to secure workers’ compensation benefits for her client.

Auto Accidents in McHenry County

In the event you have gotten into an auto accident, Nicole has your back. Mrs. O’Connor has knowledge and ability to make the confusion involved with auto accident cases a breeze. She is aware that Illinois is an at fault state and goes above and beyond for her clients, making sure they know exactly what they are facing. For example, a client of Nicole’s was severely injured when a SUV ran them over in a parking lot, leaving them permanently disabled. Nicole helped this client obtain a 1.5-million-dollar settlement for their injuries.

Away From the Law

When Nicole is not practicing the law, you most likely can find her in some field playing with her Jeep. Nicole is an avid Jeep enthusiast and is moderator for the Illinois JeepHERS group. JeepHERS is community of people who love all things Jeep. In addition, to JeepHERS, Nicole is also a member of Jeeps on the Run. Last Christmas, Nicole, and her friends at Jeeps on the Run ran a toys for tots’ event where they were responsible for over 10,000 donated toys. Over 750 jeeps were present at the event, they broke records of all kinds and plan to continue events like this going forward. Besides her love of Jeeps, Nicole is also an animal lover. In her free time, she loves to volunteer at rescues, where she helps animals find loving home.

About Prime Law Group, LLC

Prime Law Group is a full service law firm located in Woodstock, Illinois, (McHenry County) and provides services in a variety of practice areas from business law, eminent domain, estate planning, family law, local government, personal injury, real estate, and more!

To learn more about Prime Law Group, LLC, please visit PrimeLawGroup.com or call 815-338-2040

To learn more about Attorney Nicole O'Connor, please visit https://www.primelawgroup.com/attorneys/nicole-oconnor/ or call 815-338-2040 Ext. 107