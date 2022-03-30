When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 30, 2022 FDA Publish Date: March 30, 2022 Product Type: Cosmetics Drugs Deodorant Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Elevated levels of benzene Company Name: Unilever Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

March 30, 2022 - Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey– Unilever United States is voluntarily recalling two Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirants to the consumer level. An internal review showed slightly elevated levels of benzene in some product samples. While benzene is not an ingredient in any of the recalled products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can. Unilever is recalling all lots of the products below with an expiration date through September 2023. No other Unilever or Suave products are in the scope of this recall.

UPC Description Size 079400751508; 079400784902 Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder 4 oz.; 6 oz. 079400785503 Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh 6 oz.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin; it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources. Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.

The Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant product line was discontinued in October 2021 for business reasons. The affected products were in limited distribution at U.S. retail stores and online. Retailers have been notified to remove recalled products from shelves. Unilever will also offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted by this recall. Consumers should stop using and appropriately discard the affected Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant products.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Unilever by calling (866) 204-9756, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST. Visit www.suaverecall.com for more information about the impacted products and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have any questions or have experienced any problems that may be related to using these aerosol antiperspirant products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.