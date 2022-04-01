Groundbreaking Good Friday and Passover Interfaith Service
We are excited to announce an interfaith, community-building joint worship service on Good Friday and first night of Passover. This first-of-its-kind event brings together Christian and Jewish values.”LIHUE, HAWAII, US, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and the The Jewish Community of Kauai will bring together their communities for innovative dialog, collaborative teaching and learning at Easter and Passover. The public is invited to participate.
— Rabbi Rob Kvidt & Rev. Andrew McMullen
This is a milestone event emanating from a strong and enduring partnership between the Jewish Community of Kauai and St Michael’s over more than thirty years.
Rev. Andrew McMullen of St. Michael’s and Rabbi Rob Kvidt of the Jewish Community of Kauai are co-creating unique interfaith events for their communities that will culminate in a dual-community interfaith service on April 15, which is both Good Friday and the day on which Passover begins at sundown.
The workshop series will be an amalgamation of ideas and presentations from Rabbi Rob and Rev. Andrew. There will be time for community dialog and questions. There is no RSVP required, and the in-person workshops are open to everyone.
The April 15 service will be presented both in-person and broadcast on Zoom. Both the April 3 and 10 workshops are in-person only and offer time for community dialog and questions.
ZOOM LINK: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85445569826
APRIL 3: ORIGINS OF THE PASSOVER SEDER AND LAST SUPPER
Are the Passover Seder and Last Supper in some way related to one another? If so, how? What might these faithful observances have to say to one another? How might they guide the Jewish, Christian and people of all faith traditions moving forward in our time and place? We will explore these questions, the underlying foundations of each and the common themes that they present, and invite open reflections and conversations during our time together.
APRIL 10: PASSOVER AND EASTER ARE CELEBRATIONS OF HOPE AND TRANSFORMATION
These are the two holidays in Judaism and Christianity that have the theological power to bring us together in a dynamic way. Our discussions and exchange of ideas may help us learn from each other as we all strive for the betterment of the world, which Jews refer to as Tikun Olum.
APRIL 15: GOOD FRIDAY AND PASSOVER INTERFAITH SERVICE
You won’t want to miss this groundbreaking event, either in-person or on Zoom, which will bring together both communities in unique trans-religious worship.
About The Rev. Andrew McMullen
The Rev. Andrew McMullen is the Rector of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church. After his ordination in 2006, he served as Rector/Associate Rector/Priest-In-Charge in Florida, Colorado, and Honolulu. He currently serves on the Standing Committee for the Diocese of Hawaii. Following his arrival to the parish in 2016, Rev. Andrew extended the relationship with the Jewish Community of Kauai, making it the Synagogue-in-Residence.
Rev. Andrew said, “I am so honored and grateful to join with the Jewish Community of Kauai in this formation effort to explore and share our common faith roots. In a world that seems to bring increasing division among people, now is the time for the faithful to come together, to celebrate the common bonds we share, and lift up the voice of love in our community. I am hopeful that this journey with JCK continues an enduring and meaningful presence together.”
About Rabbi Rob Kvidt
Kauai Rabbi Rob Kvidt was ordained in the Kabbalistic tradition of spiritual Judaism at Rabbinical Seminary International in 2019. He is an incisive Jewish thought leader who is passionate about Judaism and also serves on the board of directors of the Interfaith Roundtable of Kauai. He conducts services, as well as a range of Jewish ceremonies including weddings for residents and visitors. "Kauai Rabbi" Rob Kvidt also welcomes and serves interfaith and LGBTQ communities. His range of Judaic expression includes both the Reform and Conservative Jewish movements. Rabbi Rob will be certified by the Gamliel Institute in Jewish end-of-life rituals. He can be found online at https://kauairabbi.com.
Rabbi Rob said, “We will all leave more enriched as a result of the exposure to each other's different faith traditions. It is my honor to work side-by-side with Rev. Andrew to break new ground in interfaith learning and worship.”
About the Jewish Community of Kauai
The Jewish Community of Kauai (JCK) is the Synagogue-in-Residence at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church. A member of the Union of Reform Judaism, JCK is committed to Jewish values of worship, education and social justice and was established in 1985. The community is most grateful for its long-term partnership with St. Michael and All Angels.
About St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii is a community of faith based upon love, compassion, relationship and service to others. As a parish in the Diocese of Hawaii and the greater Anglican Communion, it welcomes and serves the residents of Kauai, as well as frequent visitors to the island. Worship follows the Episcopal/Anglican tradition as well as embracing and celebrating its unique presence on the holy land of Hawaii. The parish serves as a place of gathering and fellowship for a variety of groups on the island and is committed to outreach, particularly in the feeding of those in need, through its Loaves and Fishes ministry. We welcome all to join us.
