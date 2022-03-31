LGBTQ+: Representing Fantasy Literature
The story has drama, romance and diversity. The journey between Tristan and Chris is one between predator and prey.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reality is often not enough for readers who dream of worlds filled with magic and mystery. The Monsterlog universe brings supernatural creatures and a startling story which speaks to the LGBTQ+ community.
It is the first of nine books, and has already taken over a special place in people’s hearts and minds.The narrative gives rise to plenty of magical landscapes, made up of witches, vampires, and even dragons. In this first book, we get to know key-elements for the story. BB’s work, besides covering contemporary fantasy, also explores drama and romance, allowing the reader to bond with characters as they fall in love with people of their own gender.
The book, which is well accepted in the US and Brazil, is already a commercial success.Set in a contemporary world where distinctive breeds have to live hidden among humans, the plot through the hands of author B.B. Bizaio is a mixture of reasoning and reverie. Monsterlog follows a PG-13 rating.
The author
B.B. Bizaio is a ground-breaking author who works convincingly through various genres ranging from horror to fantasy. Written over the course of 11 years, the manuscript, like so much of BB Bizaio’s works, was written and rewritten. B.B. In her incessant quest for perfection, threw many “first versions'' of Monsterlog in the trash. But, after taking a deep breath, she came back to produce a manuscript that reflects a deep creativity and a fierce inner voice, and which according to Amy Weingartner, editor of such amazing stories as Spider-man and Batman’s Returns, is fantastic and rich and a reflective of BB’s veracious imagination.
