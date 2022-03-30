Second COVID-19 Booster Now Available to Residents 50 and Older and Those with Comprised Immune Systems

(Washington, DC) Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health announced that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now recommending a second booster dose for individuals 50 and older, as well as certain individuals who are immunocompromised and at higher risk for severe COVID-19. Eligible individuals who received their initial booster dose of either the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on or before November 30, 2021, can now receive a second booster of either vaccine. Adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine on or before November 30, 2021 may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters greatly reduce the chance of being infected with COVID-19 or suffering from severe symptoms. Recent data has shown:

Unvaccinated individuals are 5 time more likely to being infected by COIVD-19 then those that are fully vaccinated.

Individuals who are “up to date” by receiving their initial boosters were an additional 2.5 times less likely to be infected over those who were only “fully vaccinated”.

According to the CDC, those who were boosted were also 21-times less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated, and 7-times less likely to be hospitalized.

There are four easy ways to get your initial COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose in the District:

Visit a walk-up vaccine clinic or COVID Center.

Make an at-home vaccination appointment by calling 1-855-363-0333.

Make an appointment with your health care provider.

Find other opportunities to get vaccinated by visiting vaccines.gov.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and COVID Center hours and locations please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.