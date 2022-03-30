Virginia Department of Veterans Services Names D. Travis Graham Superintendent Of Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery In Dublin »

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) has announced that D. Travis Graham has been named Superintendent of the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Virginia.

A native and lifelong resident of Southwest Virginia, Graham joined DVS as Caretaker Manager of the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in May 2020. He is a graduate of New River Community College and Virginia Tech. Prior to joining DVS, Graham served in multiple professional capacities at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg and owned and operated a construction business in Montgomery County.

“Travis has been instrumental in both building and leading the very talented DVS team that we have at the Dublin cemetery as well as ensuring the grounds are always kept in immaculate condition,” said Michael Henshaw, DVS Director of State Veterans Cemeteries. “His experience, expertise and dedication to the cemetery, our veterans and families made him the ideal candidate to fill the position of Superintendent.”

“Being born and raised in Southwest Virginia will also be a benefit to Travis as he conducts outreach in the surrounding communities to raise awareness about the cemetery and the many other benefits for veterans and their families that the Virginia Department of Veterans Services provides,” Henshaw added.

The Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery opened in 2011 and is located at 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, VA 24084. There are three state veterans cemeteries (in Dublin, Amelia, and Suffolk) and three active national cemeteries (in Culpeper, Danville, and Quantico) which provide a dignified final resting place for Virginia veterans and eligible dependents. For more information about Virginia’s state veteran cemeteries, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov/cemeteries. For more information about national cemeteries in Virginia, please click here.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.