Transactional Lawyer Trevor Codington Assists Joel Gott Wines in Buying Historic Edge Hill Property in Napa

/EIN News/ -- St. Helena, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Helena, California -

Trevor Codington, an attorney, and partner at Reidy Law Group, based in St. Helena, CA, has represented Joel Gott Wines in its purchase of Napa’s historic Edge Hill property from Rudd Estate. This particular transaction is just one of the many recent real estate deals where he used his legal expertise to assist his client in the negotiations and in closing the deal. Real estate transactions have become some of the most successful and important work Trevor has done to date.

The real estate deal included 25 acres of land, a retrofitted three-story Edge Hill winery that was constructed in 1876, the Edge Hill name, and current inventory. Joel Gott Wines, which is partnering with Trinchero Family Estates in this project, plans to produce red wine from the Edge Hill estate vineyard.

"This property is one of the most important wineries in Napa," said Gott Wines proprietor Joel Gott, according to WineSpectator.com. "We are all very excited about bringing it back to life, [and] honoring the direction that the Rudd family started."

The newly-acquired Edge Hill property adds to Joel Gott’s vineyard holdings, which include around 200 acres of vines planted in the Sierra Foothills and Sonoma. The Edge Hill property is the oldest three-level gravity-fed winery in the Napa Valley.

Trevor Codington works as a transactional attorney, specializing in assisting businesses with transactions including sales, mergers, acquisitions, and real estate. Their legal knowledge can be helpful with agreements and contracts, especially with regard to large business and real estate transactions.

The Reidy Law Group offers comprehensive legal services for developing and protecting brands, including copyright law, trademark law, content licensing, brand sales and acquisitions, publicity rights law, dispute resolution, and business contracts. The firm primarily represents the food, beverage, and hospitality industries. The firm also handles all business, real estate, and financing matters.

