JAGUAR AND MARITIME LAUNCH SERVICES ANNOUNCE CONDITIONAL APPROVAL TO LIST ON THE NEO EXCHANGE
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jaguar Financial Corporation (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) and Maritime Launch Services Ltd. (“MLS”) are pleased to announce receipt of a conditional approval letter (the “Conditional Approval Letter”) for listing with the NEO Exchange Inc. (the “NEO Exchange”), a tier one Canadian stock exchange based in Toronto.
The Conditional Approval Letter is dated March 28, 2022 and approves the parties’ application to list the common shares of the resulting issuer (the “Resulting Issuer”) formed from the previously announced reverse takeover of Jaguar by MLS (the “Proposed Transaction”). Receipt of NEO Exchange’s Final approval of the Listing is subject to certain customary requirements and conditions, including the completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Resulting Issuer fulfilling all of the requirements of the NEO Exchange, and receipt of all required documentation.
The closing of the Proposed Transaction remains subject to various closing conditions. The Company will issue a further news release announcing the closing of the Proposed Transaction and the date on which trading in the common shares of the Resulting Issuer will commence in due course.
About Maritime Launch Services
MLS is a Canadian-owned commercial aerospace company based in Nova Scotia. MLS is developing Canada’s first commercial orbital launch site that will provide satellite delivery services to clients, in support of the growing commercial space transportation industry over a wide range of inclinations. The development of this facility will allow the Cyclone-4M and other prospective launch vehicles to place MLS’s satellites into low-earth orbit. Key supplier partners, Yuzhnoye and Yuzhmash, are the developers of the Cyclone-4M payload delivery system and they are proven leaders in the aerospace industry with over 65 years of experience with 878 successful launches to date. With satellite clients and launch vehicle suppliers within Canada and around the globe interested in MLS’s offering, MLS is joining a global industry that is projected to exceed one trillion dollars annually within the next 20 years.
About Jaguar
Jaguar was previously a Canadian merchant bank generally investing in companies Jaguar determined to be undervalued, overlooked and underappreciated. As of the date hereof, Jaguar has ceased to carry on an active business. Jaguar is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders.
Additional Information
All information contained in this press release with respect to Jaguar and MLS was supplied by the parties respectively, for inclusion herein, and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.
The NEO Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.
The common shares of Jaguar have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
For additional information on Jaguar Financial Corporation:
Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer & Director
416-710-4906
mlerner10@gmail.com
For additional information on Maritime Launch Services Ltd.:
Sarah McLean
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
902.402.6947
sarah.mclean@maritimelaunch.com
www.maritimelaunch.com
www.spaceportnovascotia.ca
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.
Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s ability to complete the of closing of the Proposed Transaction; the ability of the parties to fulfill the listing requirements of the NEO Exchange; and the anticipated timing of listing on the NEO Exchange thereafter.
Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to continue to develop revenue-generating applications; continued approval of the Company’s activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Company; the Company’s ability to finance the completion of the Proposed Transaction; and the ability of the Company to fulfil the listing requirements of the NEO Exchange.
These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company’s and/or MLS’s operations; the Company’s inability to complete the Proposed Transaction; the inability of the Company and MLS to receive the requisite approvals of all regulatory bodies having jurisdiction in connection with the Proposed Transaction; and the risks associated with the Company’s ability to meet NEO Exchange listing guidelines.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.
Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.
