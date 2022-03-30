Ronn Torossian Releases Points on ‘How to Generate More Visibility Through PR’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, founder of 5WPR says plenty of companies are trying their best to promote themselves to a wider audience and might even have a great story for the media to do that. Unfortunately, most of those companies are not sure about how to go about pitching and generating media coverage. Public relations efforts can be time-consuming and tough for many businesses, but they don't always have to be that way.

PR Professionals

As Torossian notes, PR agencies and professionals are experts in media outreach. If a company decides to work with either option, it must trust that the agency or individual is doing everything it can to achieve the company's goals. At the start of the relationship between a company and a PR agency, it's important to listen to what the agency and its experts have to say, and to follow through on any recommendations they make. It's a lot easier for agencies to develop creative and newsworthy story angles for companies if businesses are flexible with the ideas, they receive from them. By keeping an open mind and trusting the professionals, companies can reach their media coverage goals much faster.

Company Needs

The key to developing a successful relationship with a PR agency or professional is communication. That's why it's important for companies to avoid being too vague. They should clearly state exactly what they need when discussing pitch or story angles. If a PR professional begins pitching a company's story to media outlets but the business decides to change its mind, it can cause a lot of issues in the relationship. To avoid those types of problems, companies should provide their PR professionals or agencies with all the necessary information beforehand on their agreed upon pitches. They should also keep an open line of communication with their PR partners, and an open mind.

Media Alerts

Back in the day, for their public relations efforts, companies mainly focused on sending out press releases to media outlets. However, today's media industry has plenty of different opportunities for companies looking to generate media coverage. Media alerts aim to spread the word about an event in a short and succinct manner, meaning the alerts should inform readers about the who, what, when, where, and why of a company's event. Media alerts are a great choice for a company that is looking to make a quick announcement to the public. They should find a newsworthy story angle to promote that announcement. The announcement could be intended to inform the public that a company is presenting at an awards show, or participating in a charity event, for instance. Media alerts are a great strategy companies can use for delivering information in a timely manner without adding any fluff to a piece.

