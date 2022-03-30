Colostrum Market Growing at 3.9% CAGR to be Worth USD 1,987.87 Million by 2027- Says The Insight Partners

Colostrum Market to Outstrip $1,987.87 Million by 2027. Skimmed colostrum powder segment is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our new research study on “Colostrum Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product and Application,” the Colostrum Market Size was valued at US$ 1,418.90 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,987.87 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2020–2027. A key role of colostrum in animal husbandry and nutritional benefits conferred by colostrum among athletes are among the key factors contributing to the market growth. However, stringent regulations on the use of bovine colostrum in infant formula is hindering the colostrum market growth.

Report Covarage

Market Size Value in- US$ 1,418.90 Million in 2018

Market Size Value by- US$ 1,987.87 Million by 2027

Growth rate- CAGR of 3.9% from 2019-2027

Forecast Period- 2019-2027

Base Year- 2019

No. of Pages- 144

No. Tables- 58

No. of Charts & Figures- 63

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Product ; Application , and Geography

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Colostrum Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Saskatoon Colostrum Company Ltd.; Biochem Zusatzstoffe Handels- und Produktionsgesellschaft mbH; Dairy Tech Inc.; ImmuCell Corporation; Immuno-Dynamics, Inc.; E.C.I.; coloQuick Int.; BIOSTRUM NUTRITECH PVT. LTD.; Fonterra Co-Operative Group; and PanTheryx are among the key companies operating in the global colostrum market. These companies focus on growth strategies such as collaboration, product launches, business expansions, and agreements to retain their positions in the global market.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Colostrum Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007349/

In 2018, North America held the largest share of the global colostrum market, and the US accounts for the largest share of the market in this region. The growth of the colostrum market in the US is attributed to the rising awareness about the health benefits of colostrum and increasing regulations for the dairy industry for using colostrum as an ingredient.

Colostrum is one of the first form of milk comes with antibodies prepared by mammals immediately after giving birth of a baby. It is considered as a rich source of vitamins, fats, growth hormones, carbohydrates, minerals, digestive enzymes, also disease-fighting proteins. In past few year, this product has been achieving importance owing to its nutritional benefits. For example, this product contains lactoferrin, that boosts the immune system mainly to fights against bacteria, infection, and viruses. This further helps to heal inflammation as well as damaged gut in the human body. The antibodies along with the protein lactoferrin further prevent diarrhea associated caused by viral infections and bacteria. Due to all these benefits, people tend to adopt this product.

Colostrum contains natural antibodies as well as proline-rich polypeptides or colostrum polypeptides (CPs), which are the short chains of amino acids. These biomolecules act as immune system modulators, i.e., they help suppress an overactive immune system or stimulate an underactive immune system. The immune modulation function of colostrum assists immune systems to gain a state of balance, mainly when it has been overtaxed by exercise. In addition to colostrum polypeptides, lactoferrin present in colostrum helps eliminate bacteria by chelating iron ions needed for their reproduction. Skilled and amateur athletes commonly search for better ways to improve their performance. Bovine colostrum provides an alternative to traditional supplements available for athletes of all skill levels and all ages.

Speak to Analyst for more details: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00007349?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10310

Colostrum Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the colostrum market is segmented into whole colostrum powder, skimmed colostrum powder, and specialty. In 2018, the whole colostrum powder segment dominated the market. Whole colostrum powder is a versatile product and simple to use and is the most elegant solution used to achieve health objectives. It is used in applications such as beverages & beverages, milk and milk products, dairy product analogs, and nutrition bars and snacks.

The colostrum market, by application, is segmented into nutritional supplementation, animal feed, and others. In 2018, the nutritional supplementation segment dominated the market. Nutritional supplements deliver proteins, minerals, vitamins, amino acids, or other nutritional substances. The dietary or nutritional supplements are commonly ingested in a tablet, capsule, or liquid form. These products can boost the overall health and energy status of the body, and they can also reduce the risks of illness and age-related conditions, thus providing support to the immune systems.

Buy Copy of Colostrum Market Research Study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007349/

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Colostrum Market:

As of April 2021, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Colombia, and Argentina are among the worst-affected countries in terms COVID-19 cases and deaths. Food & beverages is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions in the form of supply chain breaks, technology event cancellations, production plant shutdown, etc., due to this outbreak. The suspension of various plant and factory operations in leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and goods sales. In addition to this, the travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. These factors are hampering the food & beverages industry and restraining the growth of various markets related to this industry, including the colostrum market.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Press Release- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/pr/colostrum-market

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please