Best-Selling Author Kimberley Bouchard’s Positively Disney Cookbook Wins Top Honor in the 2022 Independent Press Awards
The Positively Disney Cookbook was named best cookbook in the 2022 international Independent Press Awards.
50% of all proceeds from the cookbook go to the charity Feeding America®, which helps feed American families.
I was stunned to learn that I had won. It is a wonderful feeling to be recognized for one’s work!”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best-selling author, podcaster and speaker, Kimberley Bouchard’s new Positively Disney Cookbook was named best cookbook in the 2022 international Independent Press Awards. The Independent Press Award recognizes hundreds of books and publishers, with its 2022 IPA Winners and Distinguished Favorites in categories that range from Adventure to Young Adult Fiction to Cookbooks.
The Positively Disney Cookbook features over 100 personal recipes from celebrities throughout the Disney universe to make a fun-filled food experience for your family and friends to enjoy. Bouchard, author of the popular Positively Disney book series, is partnering with Feeding America® and donating 50% of all proceeds to the charity, the nation’s largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a nationwide network of food banks.
”I was stunned to learn that I had won,” said Bouchard. “It is a wonderful feeling to be recognized for one’s work!”
Just a sampling of some of the famous names who contributed recipes to The Positively Disney Cookbook (everything from main dishes, side dishes, appetizers, desserts and much more) are Bill Farmer (the voice of Goofy), Kaitlyn Robrock (the voice of Minnie Mouse), Robby Benson (voice of Beast in Beauty and the Beast), Martin Klebba (Pirates of the Caribbean), songwriter and Disney legend, Robert Sherman of the Sherman Brothers, and a special family recipe for actress Annette Funicello. From Disney’s Star Wars franchise are recipes from Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Warwick Davis (Wicket the Ewok), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), the late Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia) and many more.
In addition to the cookbook, Kimberley’s ongoing book series, Positively Disney, currently comprised of 5 books (with a 6th in the works) is an inspiring and uplifting collection of heartfelt stories from guests, cast members, actors, artists, and fans from around the world on the true magic of Disney. Each volume has a captivating collection of stories that shows the amazing versatility of the Disney magic - its capacity to heal, to instill a dream, to draw people together, to evoke kindness and compassion, and, above all, to make people happy.
The sharing of food has always been part of the human experience. Now Kimberley has given fans the Positively Disney Cookbook to connect them with the people and places they’ve come to know and love through the magic of the Disney universe and, at the same time, helping feed families right here in America.
The Positively Disney Cookbook can be ordered now on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3ogG90v. A special embossed, foil stamped and sealed Limited Collector’s Edition of 3,500 is also available now on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3km6A46.
