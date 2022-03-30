Digital Substation Market Technological Trends and Opportunities by 2030

Global Market By Module, Type, Voltage, Installation Type, End User, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Digital Substation Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.” The report has depicts the current key trends, market analysis, competitors’ strategy, and impending market & technology forecast. Moreover, the study also embodies the revenue size, market extent, and growth prospects of the global market in terms of value and major trends at regional level.

Industrial improvement throughout the globe has expanded digitization in lots of sectors. Innovation withinside the digitization market is not in the hands of the discovery of latest products however additionally the enhancements of the products and technologies. One such innovation is virtual substations. Substations are part of electric generation, distribution, and transmission systems. They remodel current from high voltage to low voltage and vice versa with the assist of transformers.

The improved call for power and the rise in usage of non-renewable energy assets have grown to become the call for electricity generation towards renewable power assets. Furthermore, the adoption of automation in electricity generation, distribution, and control has included renewable power with digital substation.

The adoption of digital substation for producing renewable energy and presenting more desirable reliability, efficiency, and protection withinside the electricity distribution and emergence of automation & better trendy of connectivity are the elements that drive the global digital substation market. Better preliminary investments make it hard to update the conventional substations which prevent the virtual substation marketplace growth. Contrarily, elevated set up of the virtual substation in developing region’s vicinity paves approaches for destiny opportunities for the market growth.

The global Digital Substation Market is classified on the basis of application, phase, and Region. Based on geography, the market is studied across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, Spain, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Top leading companies in the global Digital Substation Market is analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile. The key players operating in the global market include ABB, Texas Instruments, Locamation, Efacec, Tesco Automation, NetControl, Belden Inc, Emerson Electric, NR Electric, GE, Schneider, Eaton, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, L&T, Cisco, Open System International, Guodian Nanjing Automation Co and Beijing Sifang Automation Co.

Covid-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 affected the global economy severely and the Digital Substation Market was also not an exception in this regard. The report includes the COVID-19 impact on the market along with the current stratagems, dynamic slants, lines, and tactics espoused by the major players in the sector. It would further add up value to our clients by offering the much-needed insights on the global spectrum of the market. Apart from showcasing the impact instigated on the market share and size throughout the pandemic, especially during the initial phase, it also focuses on the key strategies implemented by the frontrunners during this crisis. Simultaneously, with the rollout of mass vaccination programs across the world, the market is expected to revive soon and the report also offers the post-COVID-19 impact on the global Digital Substation Market.

Key Market Segments

• By Module

o Hardware

o Fiber-optic Communication Networks

o SCADA Systems

• By Type

o Transmission Substation

• By Distribution Substation

o Voltage

o Up to 220kV

o 220-500kV

o Above 500kV

o Installation Type

o New Installations

o Retrofit Installations

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the Digital Substation industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the Digital Substation market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to highlight the Digital Substation market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed Digital Substation market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years

