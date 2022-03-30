UK sees Việt Nam as important partner: Minister

VIETNAM, March 30 -

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn (right) held talks with Amanda Milling, Minister of State for Asia and the Middle East at the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Tuesday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo A Đăng

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn received Amanda Milling, Minister of State for Asia and the Middle East at the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Milling is on a working visit to Việt Nam for the 8th Việt Nam – UK strategic dialogue at the deputy foreign minister level.

Minister Sơn expressed his delight at the two countries’ strategic partnership and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s successful trip to the UK and attendance at the COP26 in London from October 31 to November 3, 2021.

As the two countries are set to mark the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2023, Việt Nam wishes to further intensify the strategic partnership with the UK, he said.

Sơn called for increasing high-level mutual visits; enhancing the key cooperation mechanisms, including the strategic dialogue at the deputy foreign minister level, the joint economic and trade cooperation committee, and the defence policy dialogue; stepping up trade and investment promotion activities to capitalise on the UK – Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement; and expanding ties in education and training, science and technology, and healthcare.

Minister of State Milling said that the UK viewed Việt Nam as an important partner in the region and was looking to bolster cooperation with the Indo-Pacific, adding that the UK hopes to strengthen links.

Valuing Việt Nam's strong commitment at COP26 to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, she said the UK will assist Việt Nam to realise its commitments on emissions, climate change response, and sustainable energy transition.

The two officials agreed to keep their countries’ close coordination at multilateral forums, particularly in the United Nations and regional cooperation bodies.

Milling spoke highly of Việt Nam’s role and contributions as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council during the 2020-21 tenure. She also appreciated the country’s support for the UK to become a full dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Minister Sơn and the UK Minister of State also discussed a number of international and regional issues of common concern. — VNS