Transport and communications statistics for February 2022

MACAU, March 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 247,923 as at end-February 2022, up by 1.5% year-on-year; light automobiles (113,260) and heavy motorcycles (106,384) increased by 1.5% and 3.1% respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in February dropped by 21.4% year-on-year to 721 (electric vehicles accounted for 116), with that of light automobiles declining by 31.5% to 298 (electric vehicles accounted for 90). In the first two months of 2022, new registration of motor vehicles decreased by 10.1% year-on-year to 1,973. Number of traffic accidents in February went down by 10.4% year-on-year to 823, with 287 persons injured. In the first two months of 2022, there were 1,922 traffic accidents, which caused 650 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in February fell by 7.5% year-on-year to 280,865 trips, of which light automobile trips (260,558) dipped by 8.8%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in February increased by 20.3% year-on-year to 1,592 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (1,543 tonnes) took up 96.9% of the total. In the first two months of 2022, cross-border vehicular traffic (577,406 trips) decreased 13.5% year-on-year while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (4,496 tonnes) rose by 14.8%.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo swelled by 45.8% year-on-year to 10,165 tonnes in February; cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (6,759 tonnes) and the Ká-Hó Harbour (3,405 tonnes) showed respective growth of 6.2% and 459.4%. In the first two months of 2022, gross weight of port containerized cargo went up by 25.2% year-on-year to 24,529 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 1,311 trips in February, an uplift of 106.8% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo expanded by 58.6% year-on-year to 2,897 tonnes in February, of which inward cargo (318 tonnes) and outward cargo (2,558 tonnes) increased by 27.2% and 63.3% respectively. In the first two months of 2022, number of arriving and departing commercial flights surged by 78.3% year-on-year to 2,780 trips, along with a growth of 47.1% in the gross weight of air cargo (7,266 tonnes).

As at the end of February 2022, there were 98,690 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 6.8% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers decreased by 10.9% year-on-year to 1,268,057; prepaid SIM card subscribers (358,175) declined by 39.4% whereas postpaid subscribers (909,882) rose by 9.3%. Internet subscribers totalled 678,875 as at end-February, an increase of 6.7%         year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in February grew by 7.4% year-on-year to 133 million hours, whereas the total duration of internet usage in the first two months of 2022 went up by 4.2% to 272 million hours.

