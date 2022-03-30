Avionica Expands Global Footprint with Addition of New Clients for Seamless Wireless Data Subscription Solution
Miami Based Avionica Secures New Clients for Innovative Seamless Data Subscription Solution
Our customers want flexibility and the opportunity to bundle our product and services solution, our seamless data subscription solution is the reliable & efficient solution”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Avionica, LLC., one of the world’s fastest-growing and leading providers of connected aircraft solutions announced two new clients have been added to their seamless data subscription portfolio. Avionica’s seamless data subscription services can be used with its suite of data and communications management solutions.
One of the worlds’ largest operators of private jets and based in California, Clay Lacy Aviation, will subscribe to 30 of its aircraft with the miniQAR subscription. In addition, Aero Technologies based out of Indiana will be activating the avRDC subscription model on 7 aircraft within its fleet.
“Our customers want flexibility and the opportunity to bundle our product and services solution, our seamless data subscription solution is the reliable & efficient solution“, said Claudia Espinosa, Vice President of Commercial.
This week Avionica is presenting these subscription offerings during the AEA 2022 conference taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Avionica is committed to further enhancing and improving the data connectivity market. The bundled service offering will not only save operators time but will assist in improving safety outcomes by giving operators more control of their operational data.
About Avionica
Headquartered in Miami for 30 years and privately held, Avionica is a world leader in aircraft data collection and data transmission manufacturer, designing and producing innovative, safety-qualified, state-of-the-art solutions that are revolutionizing air transportation. Avionica is a world leader in innovative, miniaturized aircraft data collection and wireless data transmission equipment*. More than 9,000 of Avionica’s Quick Access Recorders (QAR) have been delivered around the world, with Supplemental Type Certification (STC) earned on more than 300 models, including air transport, business, and general aviation aircraft. For more information, visit www.avionica.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
