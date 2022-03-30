IRA Financial Launches No Fee Self-Directed IRA Accounts for Kids
To encourage good saving habits, kids of IRA Financial clients under the age of 18 to receive no fee self-directed IRA accountsUNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRA Financial Technologies, a leading financial technology self-directed IRA and 401(k) plan provider & custodian, is proud to announce that all children under the age of 18 of IRA financial clients will receive a no fee self-directed IRA or Roth IRA account. IRA Financial wants to encourage and educate young people on the power of the U.S. retirement system. Specifically, the power of tax deferral and compounding returns which makes saving for retirement via a self-directed IRA or 401(k) so tax beneficial.
According to Adam Bergman, founder of IRA Financial, “as a tax lawyer one of the most tax advantaged government benefits offered to us is the ability to save for retirement via an IRA or 401(k) plan. The power of tax deferral allows one to accumulate more savings than via a taxable account because the income and gains in an IRA or 401(k) is not subject to tax. For example, if one starts an IRA and saves $1000 a year starting at 15 to age 72, assuming an 8% annual rate of return they would have a whopping $1,071,645 at age 72. Whereas, if they saved through a taxable account, assuming a tax rate of 25%, they would only have $471,649 at age 72.”
IRA Financial’s self-directed IRA and solo 401(k) plan platform allows investors to invest in IRS approved alternative asset investments digitally and with no account valuation or minimum balance fees. The primary advantage of using a self-directed IRA to make private IRS approved alternative asset investments, such as real estate or cryptocurrencies, is that one can diversify their retirement assets and invest in what one knows and trusts. “Educating young people on the power of tax deferral by providing no fee self-directed IRA accounts which will allow them to invest in both traditional and alternative asset investments is something IRA Financial feels very strongly about," stated Mr. Bergman.
IRA Financial is the market's fastest growing provider of self-directed retirement plans. IRA Financial has helped over 23,000 thousand clients take back control over their retirement funds while gaining the ability to invest in almost any type of investment, including real estate, cryptocurrency, and private business investments.
Adam Bergman, IRA Financial founder, has written eight books the topic of self-directed retirement plans, including, “How to use Retirement Funds to Purchase Cryptocurrencies, “The Checkbook IRA”, “Going Solo,” Turning Retirement Funds into Start-Up Dreams, Solo 401(k) Plan in a Nutshell, Self-Directed IRA in a Nutshell, and in God We Trust in Roth We Prosper.
To learn more about the IRA Financial please visit our website at www.irafinancialgroup.com or call 800-472-0646.
