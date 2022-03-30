Fish Based Pet Food Market Is Set to Witness Growth at A CAGR of 4.9%: FMI

Fish Based Pet Food Market to Surpass US$ 16,213.2 Mn as Demand for Pet Food with High Nutritional Value Grows Globally

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fish based pet food market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.9% and top a valuation of US$ 16,213.2 Mn by 2032. Growing demand for new snacks, foods, and dining experiences for their pets, along with long-term health benefits from food products is boosting the fish based pet food market.



Fish Based Pet Food Market Size Value in 2022 US$ ~10.0 Bn Fish Based Pet Food Market Forecast Value in 2032 US$ ~16.2 Bn Fish Based Pet Food Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2032) ~4.9% CAGR Forecast Period 2022-2032 Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2021) 40.6%

Pet owners have become increasingly aware about the health requirements of their pets. They are also willing to spend on food with wholesome nutrients. Besides this, growing focus on ascertaining long-term health of pets will drive the sales of fish based pet food.

Furthermore, manufacturers are introducing pet food that addresses common health concerns in pets such as bad breath, skin issues, sensitive stomachs, allergies, kidney disease, and others. This led the fish based pet food industry to change from simple products that target adult pet maintenance to an improved high energy, nutritious, and specially fortified product focus.

In line with giving pets a custom and raw meal, key manufacturers of fish based pet food products are launching different innovative and all-rounder solutions like supplements, which are available for mixing with raw materials or to be taken additionally by pets in order to meet the nutritional needs and fulfilling the diet.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The fish based pet food market is worth of US$ 10,058.1 Mn sales in 2022.

The fish based pet food market is poised to expand at CAGR of 6.6% and 6.9% in East Asia and South Asia, respectively, through 2032.

Market share of fish based pet food in North America and Europe are 34.3% and 25.3%, respectively, in 2022.

The Oceania fish based pet food market is exhibiting growth at 8.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of nature, organic fish based pet food segment is projected to expand at 6.2% CAGR through the forecast period.

Based on products, dry type is expected to account for market share worth 38.9% in 2022.

“Fish based pet food manufacturers are introducing new tastes and innovative packaging while bringing in new products with different formulations that offer functional health benefits to pets. This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers in fish based pet food market are primarily focusing on research and development to expand their product portfolio and enhance the quality of pet food. They are also emphasizing on expanding their regional footprint to gain competitive edge in the fish based pet food industry.

For instance,

Purina® Pro Plan offers several excellent choices for fish dog foods with SAVOR®, a rice and shredded blend salmon formula, which contains huge amount of antioxidants and high quality and real salmon fish as the first ingredient to provide a healthy immune system to pets.

The company also provides feed grain free product, ‘NATURAL Plus Essential Vitamins and Minerals Grain Free Tuna & Egg Formula’, in which tuna is the first ingredient, and this formula is made without wheat, corn, or soy, which is a poultry by-product meal without any added artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

Fish Based Pet Food Market by Category

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Product Type:

Dry

Wet

Treats & Chews

Others

By Pet Type:

Cat

Dog

Birds

Others

By Packaging:

Pouches

Bags

Folding Cartoons

Tubs & Cups

Can

Bottles & Jars

By Distribution Channel:

Store-based retailing

Online Retailers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa





