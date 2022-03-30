E-Discovery Market to Be Worth US$ 18,067.3 Million By The Year 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

Averting Delays in Judicial Systems to Spike Rate of Adoption in e-Discovery Market

2022 Market Value US$ 9,528.6 Mn 2030 Market Value US$ 18,067.3 Mn CAGR% (2022-2030) 8.3 % Share of Top 5 Market Players ~47%



The solutions offered by the e-Discovery vendors are expected to revolutionize the judicial system by changing the way law firms operate. With the rising electronically stored information (ESI) of a score of documents that are required for identification and proof submission in a legal enquiry, the market is projected to thrive. The clean method of storing stacks and stack of evidence with a promise of keeping them tamper-safe is expected to up the adoption of e-Discovery solutions and software between the forecast years of 2022-2030, says the report.

Introduction of e-Discovery processes has allowed end users to process metadata such as stamps, author, recipient information, file properties, and time-data, which was previously a cumbersome and erroneous task. This has reduced the spoilage of documents that are required for litigation in a legal case that may take years.

Today, e-discovery services and software are used for advisory, forensics, contract review, warehousing of corporate data, and federal needs. Its ability to make the documents indestructible has become its biggest asset, winning it a massive clientele over the years. Needless to say that the market is also being fueled by digitization in emerging economies but its ability to bring about operational efficiency on long-term basis has truly made documentation a manageable feat for judicial systems.

Key Takeaways of e-Discovery Market Study

The enterprises segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period inching closer to the government & regulatory agencies segment’s lion’s share of around 60% in 2019

The software segment is held a leading position with 55% market share in 2019. However, the services segment will increase 2.4x of the current market value over the forecast period

Asia Pacific poised to surge at a CAGR of 12% to create an incremental opportunity of around US$ 7.2 Bn during the forecast period



Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market value in 2021 US$ 9,345.8 Mn Market CAGR 2022 to 2030 8.3 % Share of top 5 players Around 47% Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data Available for 2015-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value Key regions covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa Key countries covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Oceania, GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, and South Africa Key market segments covered Solution

Enterprise Size

End Users

Region Key companies profiled IBM Corporation

Opentext

Microsoft Corporation

Micro Focus

Deloitte

Nuix

Exterro

KLDiscovery

Thomson Reuters

Knovos

Guidance Software Inc.

Symantec Corporation

FTI Consulting

Veritas

One Discovery Report coverage Market forecast, company share analysis, competition intelligence, DROT analysis, market dynamics and challenges, and strategic growth initiatives Customization & pricing Available upon request

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on e-Discovery Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 highlighted the need for businesses to adapt to the changing technological landscape and ensuring business continuity to remain relevant throughout the pandemic. This sentiment is expected to bring greater investments to in technology-based infrastructure across law firms, who are key end users of e-Discovery solutions. The influx of raw ESI during the time of social distancing will enable seamless collection, review, identification, and sharing. Uptake of cloud computing will enable continuity in operations and avert chances of delay, which are often seen in judicial systems.

Analysts predict that e-Discovery market will rise at a rate of 9% throughout the forecast period as end users realise its undiscovered benefits. Between the years of 2020 and 2033, the market is the cloud-based segment is projected to witness a growth rate of 15% and an increase of 1.4x its current market value.

Driving Growth through Innovation

Collaborations and partnerships will remain essential to the growth of the global e-Discovery market. Players are expected to focus on building their prowess to expand geographically. For instance, in May 2020, Microsoft Corporation entered into a partnership with Epiq, a provider of legal services headquartered in the U.S. With this, Epiq launched its ‘Epiq Compliance Connector for Microsoft Teams’, an information governance capability. This is the first ever application to identify, thread, collect, and connect the number of messages in Teams to speed up the process for eDiscovery.

Companies operating in the global e-Discovery market are expected to focus on developing tools that will genuinely work towards reducing costs and the risk of regulatory non-compliance. Ensuring absolute secrecy and keep the documents intact and safe from tampering will go a long way in making a remarkable difference in handling legal cases in the near future for these vendors.

