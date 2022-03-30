Submit Release
Questex Announces 2022 Wellness Group Advisory Board

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces the 2022 Wellness Group Advisory Board, a group of thought leaders in the wellness industry who are collaborating to drive innovation for its events and community content.

The advisory board will provide input into the complete Questex Wellness portfolio, which serves the fitness, spa, and beauty industries through its well-known brands such as American Salon, International Beauty Show (IBS), American Spa, International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC), Spa Industry Association, Spatec, Sibec and Club Industry.

Jill Birkett, Vice President and Market Leader, Wellness Group said, “We are delighted to partner with this talented group of industry consultants, buyers and product users to help us drive innovation. We are looking to the future of the Wellness marketplace and with their help, we hope to enhance our brands by creating new opportunities and growth for the industry.”

Wellness Advisory Board members include:

  • Cary Collier, Principal, Blu Spas and Collier Concepts
  • Dierdre Strunk, Vice President, Canyon Ranch Spa
  • Felicia Brown, Owner, Spalutions
  • Lynne Curry, Principal, Curry Spa Consulting
  • Ginger McLean, Director of Spa Operations, Hard Rock International at Rock Spa & Salon, Atlantic City
  • Eric Stephenson, Owner, imassage, Inc.
  • Barry Eichner, Co-Founder, Lipgloss + Aftershave
  • Doug Ribley, President, Douglas A. Ribley & Associates
  • Bill McBride, President & CEO, BMC3 – Bill McBride Consulting
  • Jeff Skeen, President, CEO, Principal, Fitness Connection
  • Ilana Moses, Founder and CEO, Florida Spa & Wellness Association
  • Cici Coffee, Founder and CEO, Natural Body Spa
  • Monte Zwang, Founder/CEO, Wellness Capital Management
  • Alison Howland, Founder, Spa Success Consultants
  • David Flench, President and CEO, Medical Fitness Association
  • Allan Share, President, Spa Industry Association
  • Ryan Christopher, Educator and Consultant
  • Jaana Roth, Senior Spa Director, The Americas, The Four Seasons
  • Brian McGee, General Manager, VB Cosmetics and CEO of BAM NAVIGATION
  • Patti Biro, Author, Consultant, Spa Cheerleader and Coach

The first in person Questex Wellness Group Advisory Board meeting will take place at IECSC Las Vegas June 25-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Other meetings will take place virtually throughout the year.

To learn more about Questex Wellness, click here.

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy - connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Jennifer Rosen
Group Marketing Director
Questex Wellness
jrosen@questex.com


