New Name, Same Veteran and Family Focus
We believe Veterans and their Families should have access to high-quality care, information and resources. These people have dedicated their lives to serving Canada. Now, it’s our time to give back.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They’ve served their country and that service, at times, has come at a cost to the mental health and well-being of some Veterans and their Families. This is why, in 2017, the Government of Canada funded of the Centre of Excellence on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Related Mental Health Conditions (CoE – PTSD).
— Fardous Hosseiny
Since being named in the 2017 mandate letter for the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, the organization has been growing from the ground up, with today marking the evolution into the next stage of its existence.
In announcing the launch of a new name and brand, shifting the CoE – PTSD to the Atlas Institute for Veterans and Families, Fardous Hosseiny, President and CEO said “Our evolution to the Atlas Institute is the outcome of a year-long strategic planning and engagement process with Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Veterans and their Families, as well as researchers and service providers to inform the organizational direction.”
“When we first announced the Centre of Excellence on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Related Mental Health Conditions in Budget 2017, I knew it had great potential,” said Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence. “I am pleased to see the progress this centre of excellence has made, and will continue to make, as the Atlas Institute for Veterans and Families.”
Building the Atlas Institute was undertaken with the core purpose that Veterans and their Families deserve equitable access to mental health care without the lingering stigma that surrounds their circumstances. “Engagements with our stakeholders were vital in helping us to confirm our mission, set our strategy and create an identity that reflects what Veterans and their Families have told us they need,” said Hosseiny.
While the Atlas Institute does not offer direct services, one of its goals is to identify the best mental health treatment approaches. The organization will continue working to build capacity for accessible, culturally competent, trauma-informed care and support for CAF and RCMP Veterans and their Families. Hosseiny emphasized that while there is a new name, the team continues to be dedicated to improving the lives of Canadian Veterans and their Families.
In marking the transition, the Atlas Institute also launched a new website, atlasveterans.ca.
“Whatever their experiences and wherever they live, we believe Veterans and their Families should have access to high-quality care, information and resources with ease,” Hosseiny adds. “These people have dedicated their lives to serving Canada. Now, it’s our time to give back.”
Learn more at atlasveterans.ca
