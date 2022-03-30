Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,035 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,625 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine: UNESCO mobilizes support for learning continuity

With the strong support of the Global Education Coalition – created by UNESCO in 2020 to facilitate distance learning solutions during the pandemic – UNESCO will provide with its partners computer hardware for teachers to support online teaching and learning. The Organization will coordinate the production of new digital learning contents, focusing on the early grades, psycho-social support and teacher training.

UNESCO will also support the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine through the creation of a reliable and secure system that will facilitate the provision of online exams for the admission of students to universities, vocational and training institutions.

Enabling refugee students to continue their studies

UNESCO welcomes the initiatives taken by some of its Member States to host and integrate Ukrainian student refugees and international students formerly studying in Ukraine.

The Organization is mapping these initiatives and features them through a dedicated webpage on the UNESCO website. This is a tool to share best practices and to inspire all countries that want to support learners and teachers fleeing the war.

For example, in Poland, authorities are planning to create new educational and childcare centres for incoming Ukrainian children. The country also plans to facilitate the employment of Ukrainian citizens as teacher assistants. In Romania, some schools offer instruction in Ukrainian. In Latvia, according to a new law, Ukrainians have a right to work as teachers to teach refugee students under the age of 18.

Education data in Ukraine

According to UNESCO’s Institute for Statistics data, Ukraine’s total school-age population from pre-primary to tertiary education is over 6.84 million. This represents 1.05 million in pre-primary, 1.72 million and 2.54 million respectively at primary and secondary levels, and 1.53 million in tertiary education.

The country counts 15,500 preschool institutions; 14,000 primary and basic secondary schools; 695 vocational education institutions; and 336 higher education institutions.

Ukraine is also a hub for students from abroad at tertiary level, with a five-fold increase between 2001 and 2020 to 61,000 foreign students. The top five countries sending students to Ukraine in 2020 was India, Morocco, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Nigeria.

 

Media contact: Clare O’Hagan, +33 1 45 68 17 29

You just read:

Ukraine: UNESCO mobilizes support for learning continuity

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.