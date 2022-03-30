Antibody Testing Market to exceed US$ 10,740.69 million by 2027 says, The Insight Partners
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Antibody Testing Market GrowthNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new research study on “Antibody Testing Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Indication, End User, and Geography,” the global antibody testing market size is expected to reach US$ 10,740.69 million by 2027 from US$ 6,415.90 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019–2027.
North America held the largest market in antibody testing market, with the US holding the largest market share, followed by Canada and Mexico. The market for antibody testing in the US is expected to grow rapidly owing to increased research and development, growing adoption of antibody testing in indications such as pregnancy, respiratory diseases, autoimmune diseases, cancer, diabetes, and others. In addition, the growing support from the government is enhancing the growth of antibody testing, which is influencing the market growth. Furthermore, growing incidences of infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases are leading the demand for antibody testing products. Also, the country is experiencing the entry of an increasing number of startups that are innovating antibody test kits. Thus, owing to the factors mentioned above, the antibody testing market has grown considerably in the recent past and is expected to continue with a similar trend over the forecast period.
Download sample PDF Copy of Antibody Testing Market study at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016492/
Antibody Testing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Thermo Fisher Scientific; Abbott Laboratories; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Beckton, Dickinson And Company; F. Hoffmann La Roche; Agilent Technologies; DiaSorin; BioCheck, Inc.; Sensing Self Ltd; Wondfo; Zeus Scientific; Abcam; and Trinity Biotech are among the leading companies in the antibody testing market. The antibody testing market share is anticipated to flourish with the development of new innovative products by market players.
The global antibody testing market, based on product, is segmented into kits, chemical & reagents, and consumables. The kits held the largest share in 2019 and is expected to witness the highest growth during 2019–2027.
The global antibody testing market, based on end user, is segmented into hospitals, academic
& research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies. The hospitals held the largest share in 2019 and is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2019 to 2027.
Inquiry Before Buying on Antibody Testing Market at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00016492/?utm_source=EinPressWire&utm_medium=10144
The burden of chronic diseases is expected to continue in the coming years, which would be a significant reason for expanding the antibody testing market. Diagnosis being the first step to any treatment, test kits would be imperative to diagnose any condition and initiate the treatment. For example, the burden of diabetes is expected to increase from 84 million in 1995 to 228 million by 2025 in the developing world, which would create demand for antibody testing kits. Chronic diseases, such as blood disorders and autoimmune disorders, are the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, nearly 6 in 10 people suffered from at least one chronic disease in the US. Moreover, there is an increase in the prevalence of autoimmune diseases, such as plaque psoriasis, Addison disease, celiac disease - spree (gluten-sensitive enteropathy), dermatomyositis, Graves' disease, Hashimoto thyroiditis, multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis, and pernicious anemia.
According to the autoimmune report of International Autoimmune Institute & Bingham Memorial Center for Functional Medicine, it has been recognized that autoimmune diseases as a significant health crisis in the US. 50 million Americans—80% of whom are women—suffer from one or more autoimmune conditions. Moreover, according to a recent NCBI data report, epidemiology analysis of two common autoimmune diseases, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and Sjögren's syndrome, found that the US and the UK have higher prevalence rates than other countries. Thus, the rising prevalence of diseases and the need for early diagnosis have led manufacturers to launch novel diagnostic kits to cater the unmet demand. Therefore, the factors mentioned above lead to a rise in the demand for antibody testing, thereby boosting the market's growth.
The antibody testing market share is anticipated to flourish with the development of new innovative products by market players.
In May 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. COVID-19 antibody test received FDA Emergency Use Authorization. The test named Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody test was designed to help determine if a patient has been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and if the patient developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.
In April 2020, Abbott launched a serology test to detect the IgG antibody to SARS CoV 2. This new antibody test utilized Abbott's ARCHITECT i1000SR and i2000SR laboratory instruments, which can run up to 100–200 tests per hour.
In May 2021, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed a COVID-19 antibody detection kit that offers results in just 75 minutes. The product has a shelf life of 1 year 6 months.
Order a Copy of Antibody Testing Market Share, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2027 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00016492/
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/antibody-testing-market
More Research: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/blog/
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn